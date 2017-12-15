League full of stars, but only one MVP in the VOL: Manteca's Campiotti.

Manteca High quarterback Gino Campiotti is the MVP of the Valley Oak League.
Campiotti edged a field that included running backs Dauson Booker of Central Catholic, Cameron Cherry of Oakdale, lineman Nico Sarale of Oakdale and teammate Ferrin Manuleleua, a linebacker.
The award was voted on by the league's coaches.
Campiotti ranks among the Sac-Joaquin Section's leading passers with 3,212 yards and 37 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He finished the season on a tear, accounting for 24 touchdowns in five postseason games.
The Buffaloes won eight straight, including a redemptive 34-17 victory over Oakdale, the VOL champion, in the Division III section final. Manteca was beaten by Saint Francis of Mountain View in the CIF Northern California Division II-A regional bowl, 28-23.
Manteca's run began after its regular-season loss to Oakdale. That's when Campiotti elevated his game. He had 11 touchdown passes in the final three weeks of VOL play, including a season-high five in a 63-0 victory over Sierra.
The Buffaloes finished in third behind Oakdale and runner-up Central Catholic, but VOL coaches thought highly enough of Campiotti to make him the league's MVP.
There was a host of worthy candidates, too.
Teammate Ferrin Manuleleua is the Outstanding Defensive Player after recording 90 tackles and four sacks. Manuleleua is a three-time all-VOL selection.
Booker and Sarale share the Outstanding Offensive Player award.
Booker rushed for 1,838 yards and 25 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the top two-way players in the southern half of the section. He also started at defensive back for the Raiders, which advanced to the semifinal round of the Division II playoffs. Booker, who reportedly has two Division I scholarship offers, also had 48 tackles.
Sarale is the Stanislaus District's most heavily recruited offensive lineman. He has at least nine Division I offers and the buzz has only intensified now that the season is over, coach Trent Merzon said. In three varsity seasons, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Sarale has helped pave the way for two 2,000-yard running backs, including the district's all-time single-season leader Will Semone (2,851 yards) in 2016.
The other back is Cherry, who led the district with 2,154 yards and 27 touchdowns. Cherry, whose game-winning touchdown run against Central Catholic in Week 10 solidified the league title, was one of 14 Mustangs named to the first team.
The others included: center Jorge Barajas, quarterback Marc Dickson, wide receiver Hunter Falconi, fullback Josh Jacobson, offensive linemen Connor Reed, Kyle Seese, linebackers Jace Krick and Zac Campbell, defensive linemen Matt Kjeldgaard and Levi Ichord, safety Bronson Harmon, and kick Nate Richardson.
Merzon is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Mustangs to their 13th title in 16 seasons, and East Union junior Levi Huffman is the Utility Player of the Year. Huffman plays running back (560 yards, six TDs) and linebacker (64 tackles) for the Lancers, who have qualified for the postseason in back-to-back seasons.
Central Catholic had eight other first-team selections, including senior lineman and captain Brandon Williamson, a two-way first-team honoree for the second straight season.
Joining Williamson and Booker on the first team are: tight end Chase Costa, offensive lineman Chris Mendoza, linebackers Sergio Bravo and Coleby Garrett, and defensive backs Emilio Guajardo and Justin Traina.
Rounding out the all-VOL first team are: wide receiver Presley Keltner, offensive lineman Kyle Reis, linebacker Rashon Dozier, defensive lineman Justin Kakala, and safety Kyle Rachels of Manteca; running back Michael Ramos of Lathrop; and punter Mason James of East Union.
The second team is comprised of: center Severino Rossini, running back Garrett, defensive lineman Steven Jackson and defensive back Dawaiian McNeely of Central Catholic; wide receivers Jacob DeJesus and Jorge Cedano, offensive lineman Mateo Fernandez, linebacker Caden Ramsey, and defensive back Matt Ender of Manteca; running back Raylan Carter, offensive linemen Nick Sims and Jaysen Reindel, linebacker Alex Alexander, defensive lineman Eli Andrews and defensive back Andrew Sena of East Union; offensive lineman Luis Rivas, linebackers Ayiende Dukes and Alec Rodriguez, defensive lineman Stanley Becerra, and defensive back Justin Manuel of Lathrop; offensive lineman Isaiah Lee of Sierra; defensive lineman Justin Rodine of Oakdale; quarterback Amier Bowen of Weston Ranch; and linebacker Mateo Decoite and defensive lineman Marquise Cunningham of Kimball.
