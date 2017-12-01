Oakdale High quarterback Marc Dickson (6) looks up field in the Mustangs’ game last Friday against Patterson. Tonight, Friday, Dec. 1, 2107, Oakdale hosts Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game.
Oakdale High quarterback Marc Dickson (6) looks up field in the Mustangs’ game last Friday against Patterson. Tonight, Friday, Dec. 1, 2107, Oakdale hosts Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Oakdale High quarterback Marc Dickson (6) looks up field in the Mustangs’ game last Friday against Patterson. Tonight, Friday, Dec. 1, 2107, Oakdale hosts Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

High School Football

DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Playoff Scoreboard, Week 4

December 01, 2017 10:43 AM

dmclogo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Playoff football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.

Click here for scores on Twitter.

▪ Division III

Friday, Dec. 1

Manteca at Oakdale, 7 p.m.

▪ Division VI

Friday, Dec. 1

Strathmore at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Links: Player with Drive Scholarship Application, Bee prep football coverage, Top 50 returners, Preseason rankings, Week 0 scores, Week 1 scores, Week 2 scores, Week 3 scores, Week 4 scores, Week 5 scores, Week 6 scores, Week 7 scores, Week 8 scores, Week 9 scores, Week 10, Playoffs (Week 1), Playoffs (Week 2), Playoffs (Week 3), 2017 player statistics, Standings (through Week 10)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 7:16

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns
Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 1:06

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title
Sights and Sounds | Del Oro 23, Central Catholic 12 3:14

Sights and Sounds | Del Oro 23, Central Catholic 12

View More Video