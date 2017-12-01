DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Playoff Scoreboard, Week 4

Never miss a local story.
Playoff football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.
Click here for scores on Twitter.
▪ Division III
Friday, Dec. 1
Manteca at Oakdale, 7 p.m.
▪ Division VI
Friday, Dec. 1
Strathmore at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m.
Quick Links: Player with Drive Scholarship Application, Bee prep football coverage, Top 50 returners, Preseason rankings, Week 0 scores, Week 1 scores, Week 2 scores, Week 3 scores, Week 4 scores, Week 5 scores, Week 6 scores, Week 7 scores, Week 8 scores, Week 9 scores, Week 10, Playoffs (Week 1), Playoffs (Week 2), Playoffs (Week 3), 2017 player statistics, Standings (through Week 10)
Comments