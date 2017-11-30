Why Manteca will challenge Oakdale's throne: Health, Campiotti, and coach Reis.

The high school rivalry dates back 94 years, but for this particular group of players, the battle lines were drawn on youth football's biggest stage.
Before they played for school and town, many of those in pads for Friday's Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game played for a Pop Warner Super Bowl trophy.
"They got us in that one," said Manteca coach Eric Reis, whose son, offensive lineman Kyle Reis, starred for that Junior Buffaloes team. "They've been battling for years."
The war rages again on Friday in a full-circle moment, as both teams vie for their sixth section title and a place in the CIF State Northern California regional round. Only section champions and Open Division runner-ups advance to a regional bowl.
Oakdale is making its seventh appearance in the D-III final in the last eight years, an impressive run superseded only by Reis' record in the big game. He is 4-1 in a section final.
"Each is unique in their own way," said Reis, who won banners in 2005, 2006, 2013 and 2016. "Again, no matter how many times you get here, it's always like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool.' This will be my sixth one. I've been fortunate. Being in a 16-team bracket, there are a lot of good teams. To make it through is pretty special. Playing a main rival gives it some extra juice."
Oakdale has won nine of the last 14 meetings, including a 36-15 decision at The Corral on Oct. 6. That night, quarterback Marc Dickson had a season-best performance, throwing two touchdowns to Hunter Falconi. Cameron Cherry and Josh Jacobson also topped 100 yards rushing, but it was the Mustangs' ability to attack through the skies that tilted the field in their favor.
"When you play a team you know this well, and they know you that well, it's different than playing somebody with no clue," Reis said.
The Buffaloes have evolved since that loss.
For starters, they're finally healthy.
Transfer Carter Williams played against the Mustangs, but hadn't fully recovered from a leg injury. An all-Modesto Metro Conference defensive back at Beyer High in 2016, Williams has developed a quick rapport with Buffalo quarterback Gino Campiotti.
Williams is fourth on the team in catches (19), but first in touchdown receptions (8). He's also third in all-purpose yards.
"It was a bummer for him. He was so dynamic to start the year," Reis said. "The mental fight just to get back is huge. He has good hands and really good instincts for the ball. Those are things that help him out. When the ball goes in the air, he's one of those guys that has a knack for finding the ball."
Manteca will also have senior wide receiver Presley Keltner (34 catches, 642 yards, 6 TDs) and sophomore running back Trabron Russell (757 rushing yards, 15 TDs), both of whom sat out last week's 43-38 win over Christian Brothers with sprained ankles.
"What starts happening in football is health," Reis said. "To think you're playing 14 games. A lot comes down to who is healthy and who is not.
"For Carter, that was his first game back. He had a big drop and wasn't himself. We're excited to get some guys healthy again. You want to feel like you have your full holster."
Campiotti has flourished with the rise and return of talent around him.
In his last six games, Campiotti has thrown 18 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and he's rushed for 10 TDs in the last two weeks.
"They're going to turn on the film and you know No. 3 (Campiotti) is going to be licking his chops when he watches you guys play defense tonight. You know it," Oakdale coach Trent Merzon told his team following a 63-27 win over Patterson in the semifinal. "We have to fix this stuff and get right."
Campiotti had just 12 touchdown passes through the first seven games.
"He's on a big roll," Reis said.
Campiotti has helped develop the young talent. Sophomore Jacob DeJesus leads the team in receptions with 46, while former lower-level quarterback Jorge Cedano has come on strong since the start of Valley Oak League play.
"What's crazy about what he's done, early in the year he'd force some stuff," Reis said of Campiotti. "He wanted to show you what he could do. In the second half (of the season), he's taking what's there and making the right check downs. That's where his game has really exploded. He's letting the guys make plays around him."
The Buffaloes may have extra incentive on Friday.
Reis has speculated this may be his final season on the sideline. In July, he told The Bee his "goal is to get through this year. I definitely want this one and then I'll reassess it from there. I have to get through this year."
He reiterated that statement this week.
Reis' focus isn't on his finish line, but helping Kyle Reis and his senior teammates put the perfect stamp on their high school careers.
"My whole thought, I don't want to take away from the kids at all," he said. "If I say anything then it's about coach Reis. To be able to play in this game, hopefully, we can make it a great game. It's been a special year."
