Modesto Christian’s former QB flourishes at tight end. Just like his late father.

Rory Hanson has lost more than he’s won in the last seven months, and the pain and confusion of it all nearly drove the Modesto Christian senior past his breaking point.
In March, his father Matt Hanson passed away suddenly, turning his world upside down. Rory is an intriguing football prospect, a 6-foot-5 athlete with a passion for preparation and surprising giddy-up.
Dad was more than just his No. 1 fan. He was a coach, counselor and cheerleader, too.
“He supported me,” Rory said, “even when others didn’t. I always appreciated that. He was there for me.”
Rory was raised a quarterback. The Tracy native transferred to Modesto Christian last fall, filling an immediate need in coach Mike Parsons’ Spread offense. Once he was cleared to play, Rory would take the pressure off running back Chris Brown, who had started the season at quarterback.
“We had Chris at quarterback and we were trying to make that work,” Parsons said. “We didn’t have a true quarterback and we were sputtering on offense. Rory came in against Hughson and Ripon. He was a senior … a big guy with an even bigger arm.”
Almost immediately, though, Parsons’ plan went up in smoke.
Rory suffered a season-ending abdominal injury and missed the final four games. In two starts, he completed 17 of his 28 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown.
The injury foretold a fleeting future under center for Rory, who wasn’t promised the starting job upon his return. Instead, he battled throughout the offseason with junior Hayden Sauser, a competition that carried into the final weekend of the summer.
Rory was named the starter following the Crusaders’ final scrimmage, but would eventually be replaced after an 0-3 start.
Modesto Christian hung with Modesto and Capital Christian, the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion, but fell flat in a 42-7 loss to Calaveras.
Rory was 22 for 37 for 276 yards and three touchdowns in those games. He also threw three interceptions.
Parsons felt it was time for a change. He abandoned the Spread and turned to a Wing-T quarterback – Sauser.
“I felt like the offense needed a little spark,” Parsons said. “We were going back to the Shotgun Wing-T and Hayden ran it for three years. We decided to do what we needed to do and see if Hayden could get it done.”
Naturally, Rory wasn’t happy. In his mind, he felt he still gave the Crusaders their best chance to win.
“It was hard. When I first found out, I was shocked and surprised,” Rory said. “I felt that I didn’t do anything wrong. I was really angry about it. … In my mind, I was angry at the coach. I even thought about transferring – that’s how mad I was.”
Rory was on the move again, only this time he wasn’t changing schools. Just positions.
With his big body, Parsons worked him out at tight end, where Rory was a natural. Soon, that anger lifted.
“I needed to show some character,” Rory said. “I didn’t want to quit. That’s not who I am.”
Who he is had been hiding in plain sight all along. Rory is the son of a collegiate tight end, blessed with the same frame, soft hands and passion for the sport as his father Matt, a former tight end at Texas A&M.
The move has allowed Rory to reconnect with Matt. Rory says he’s has felt his father’s presence throughout this transition.
“Growing up, I used to talk to him all the time about football,” Rory said. “When they moved me to tight end, it was weird that he wasn’t there to give me advice. I tried to talk to my mom, but she really couldn’t relate. So after it happened, I prayed to him. I asked for answers and if this was the path planned for me.
“I think he’s shown me the plan. When I first made the move, there was no clear objective. Now, I can see the path after talking about it with him. I think he has given us a closer bond, especially now that I’m playing his position.”
Rory is quickly carving his own niche.
He has developed a quick chemistry with Sauser, reeling in five passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He found the end zone twice in a 31-28 loss to Immanuel, including a one-handed grab that still gives Parsons chills.
Rory and Sauser have helped restore optimism in a program that intends to compete for a Trans-Valley League title. Modesto Christian (1-4) hosts Hughson (3-2) in their league opener Friday.
“For both of them, this wasn’t easy. They’ve handled it as best as they could,” Parsons said of Hansen and Sauser, who have put their QB battles aside. “They’ve been positive and supportive of one another. We’re trying to build men of character and they’re showing a lot of that.”
