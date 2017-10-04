Stat Stars: He is the ‘X’-factor on Downey’s fast-improving defense

There is a defensive end at Downey High making a buzz on the recruiting trail with his size and speed.
Here’s the shocker: It’s not Isaiah Johnson, the Knights’ UCLA-bound star.
Blasting off the opposite edge is Xavier Lewis, a talent who warrants just as many calls and inquiries from college coaches.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior has drawn interest from Fresno State and several other Football Championship Subdivision programs.
“He’s being recruited like Isaiah,” Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said. “Just no offers yet.”
Yet.
Give him time.
Lewis is the linchpin on a young but fast-improving defense that has yielded just 24 points in the last 10 quarters. He leads Downey in tackles with 48, including 11 for a loss. He and Johnson combined for 22 tackles in last week’s 28-10 victory over Enochs, the team’s 13th consecutive Modesto Metro Conference win.
Lewis also tops the team in forced fumbles (three), fumble recoveries (three) and pass deflections (three).
On a defense that features four sophomores, Plaa says a player with Lewis’ experience, talent and intangibles is a “necessary” component.
“His teammates respect him. He does what he’s supposed to do in games and practices,” Plaa said. “He only has a team-first attitude and it’s contagious with the younger guys. Physically, he has a great combination of size and speed.”
Plaa had dreams of replacing All-District middle linebacker Aaric Holt with Lewis, but his speed and strength plays well on the edge opposite Johnson.
You can’t argue the production.
Lewis has three games of 10 or more tackles, including a season-high 11 against large-school No. 9 Pitman and Enochs. He also forced two fumbles in rout of large-school No. 10 Patterson.
“We thought he may play middle linebacker, but he’s been a force at defensive end opposite Isaiah,” Plaa said. “We knew he’d be productive and one of our best players this year.”
Now, a look at the rest of last week’s “Stat Stars,” as submitted by coaches:
Cameron Cherry, running back, Oakdale: Cherry had 140 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries in a victory over Weston Ranch.
Josh Jacobson, fullback, Oakdale: Jacobson touched the ball twice, finishing both runs in the end zone in a win over Weston Ranch. Jacobson closed the early night with 131 yards and two TDs.
Dauson Booker, running back, Central Catholic: Booker rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 48-7 victory over Sierra. Booker has rushed for more than 100 yards in each game, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
Bryce Peterson, quarterback, Downey: Peterson completed 18 of his 26 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. In the last two weeks, Peterson has eight touchdowns with no interceptions.
Isaiah Johnson, defensive end, Downey: Johnson stifled Enochs’ Wing-T offense, recording 11 tackles, including three for a loss, and a team-high two sacks.
Anderson Grover, wide receiver, Downey: Grover and Peterson have been playing catch for years and it shows. Grover had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He is Peterson’s top target with a team-high 35 catches for 507 yards and six touchdowns.
Gabe Sanchez, quarterback, Patterson: Sanchez was 17 of 26 for 356 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ road win over previously-unbeaten Liberty of Madera.
Luke Fulkerson, wide receiver, Summerville: Fulkerson had touchdown receptions of 37 and 83 yards, and finished with 140 yards. He also had a 68-yard punt return.
Dominic Esquivel, running back, Summerville: Esquivel had 138 yards on 14 carries, extending his streak of 100-yard games to four. Esquivel is averaging 8.3 yards per carry.
Blake Brasil, linebacker, Modesto: Brasil returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, sparking the Panthers to a 41-14 victory over Davis. The Panthers scored 28 points in a four-minute stretch, including a pick-six Skye Saccutto.
Michael Kamps, running back, Ripon Christian: Kamps was a one-man wrecking crew for the Knights, who bounced back from a rough league-opening loss to Orestimba with a 28-7 win over Waterford. Kamps rushed for 146 yards and three TDs, and recorded eight tackles and a sack.
