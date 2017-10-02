Week 6: Stanislaus District football power rankings

Large School
(Comprised of teams from the Central California Conference, Modesto Metro Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference)
1. (1) Oakdale (4-1, 2-0): The top-seeded Mustangs made quick work of Weston Ranch, erupting for 33 points in the first quarter. Oakdale improved to 13-1 all-time against the Cougars. Friday: vs. Manteca.
2. (2) Central Catholic (4-0, 2-0): Dauson Booker rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders won their fourth straight. Defensively, the Raiders have held three of their four opponents to single-digit points. Friday: at East Union.
3. (3) Manteca (4-1, 1-1): The Buffaloes bounced from a loss to Central Catholic with a 50-0 victory over Lathrop. Linebacker Ferrin Manuleleua and the defense held Spartan standout running back Michael Ramos to 34 yards. Friday: at Oakdale.
4. (4) Downey (6-0, 2-0): Junior Anderson Grover had two touchdown catches, senior Miles Lewis averaged 9.1 yards per carry, and the defense stymied Enochs’ Wing-T offense in the Knights’ 13th straight league win. Friday: vs. Beyer, at Johansen.
5. (5) Gregori (5-0, 1-0): Idle. Friday: vs. Johansen.
6. (6) Turlock (4-2, 2-0): The offense came alive in a 64-16 victory over El Capitan, scoring on seven of its eight drives. The victory was the 50th of coach James Peterson’s career. Friday: vs. Golden Valley.
7. (7) Los Banos (5-0): The Stanislaus District’s leading rusher Antonio Lopez had 127 yards on 19 carries and quarterback Anthony Caballero scored two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, who won their second straight against a Central Section team. Friday: at Ceres.
8. (8) East Union (4-1, 1-1): The Lancers struggled to put away winless Kimball, which has lost 13 straight VOL games. Running back Raylan Carter (10 carries, 106 yards) and linebacker Levi Huffman sealed the road win with late touchdowns. Huffman’s was a 93-yard interception return. Friday: vs. Central Catholic.
9. (9) Pitman (2-3, 1-0): Idle. Friday: at Atwater.
10. (10) Patterson (4-1): Quarterback Gabe Sanchez completed 17 of his 26 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers handed Liberty of Madera its first loss of the season. Friday: at Pacheco.
Small School
(Comprised of teams from the Central California Athletic Alliance, Mother Lode League, Southern League and Trans-Valley League)
1. (1) Orestimba (5-0, 2-0): Tyler Vargas had another big game against Mariposa, scoring on an 80-yard fumble return and a 60-yard reception. Tymon Bolden also rushed for two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 41-8 win. Friday: vs. Le Grand.
2. (2) Sonora (4-2, 2-0): Evan Bearden scored two touchdowns, including a scoop-and-score, as the Wildcats overcame a mistake-filled night, offensively. Bearden punctuated the 49-21 victory over Amador with a 36-yard fumble return. Friday: at Summerville.
3. (3) Calaveras (5-1, 1-1): Tanner Joses carried Calaveras to a homecoming victory over Argonaut, rushing for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in the 27-7 triumph. He capped the scoring with a 21-yard sweep. Friday: vs. Bret Harte.
4. (4) Hilmar (3-2): Idle. Friday: vs. Escalon.
5. (5) Summerville (4-1, 1-0): The Bears scored the first 22 points in a runaway victory over Linden, 57-6. With the Lions leaving the MLL next year, this was potentially the last meeting between the two – and an important one. Summerville now leads the all-time series, 26-25. Friday: vs. Sonora.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
