The last district team to beat Oakdale at The Corral? Manteca, Friday’s guest

The last Stanislaus District team to beat the Oakdale High football team faces a must-win situation Friday at The Corral, the toughest 100 yards in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
The Buffaloes look to remain in the Valley Oak League hunt with a victory over the Mustangs, the season-long No. 1 in The Bee’s large-school poll and a program almost unbeatable at home.
Since 2004, Oakdale is 83-7 at The Corral, and one of those losses was to Northern California heavyweight Folsom earlier this season.
The Mustangs (4-1, 2-0) opened the VOL with road wins at East Union and Weston Ranch, while the Buffaloes, faced with the toughest start in the VOL, were beaten by Central Catholic in their league opener. The Raiders used three turnovers near the goal line and a breakout performance by running back Dauson Booker to pull away 31-14.
That loss put Manteca, a team with league and section hopes, behind the eight ball in the VOL. A setback Friday would almost assuredly knock the Buffaloes (4-1, 1-1) out of the hunt for a league crown, while greasing the tracks for Oakdale-Central Catholic in Week 10.
If there is one team that can win at The Corral, it’s the senior-heavy Buffaloes. Manteca is last district team to win at Oakdale in 2013. Coach Eric Reis also celebrated his 100th career victory that night as Alex Laurel ran wild in a 35-20 win. The Buffaloes finished that season with a Division III section title and their first appearance in the CIF regional round.
This time around, Manteca follows the charge of quarterback Gino Campiotti, who has shouldered the offensive load. Defensively, Ferrin Manuleleua, Kyle Reis and Vincent Ferro have set a physical tone.
The Buffaloes will take some momentum into The Corral following a 50-0 homecoming win over Lathrop last week. Without much a running game the first four weeks, Manteca established sophomore Trabon Russell, who became the team’s first 100-yard rusher. Russell had 132 yards on 13 carries.
The Mustangs answer the Buffaloes’ youth with starting lineup that features 19 seniors, including running back Cameron Cherry, fast-approaching his second consecutive 1,000-yard season; highly touted offensive lineman Nico Sarale, who holds at least nine Division I scholarship offers; two-way star Bronson Harmon, a running back and safety; and linebacker Jace Krick, whose pick-six against Sutter in the CIF regional bowl shook The Corral.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Now, here’s a look at some of Week 6’s other marquee games:
Beyer (3-3, 1-1) vs. Downey (6-0, 2-0), at Johansen: Can anyone knock off the Knights, who look to make it 13 straight wins in Modesto Metro Conference play? Beyer will take its swing with a small but mighty roster. The Patriots are led by quarterback Ben Polack, who has committed to play baseball at San Jose State baseball, Brandon Gray, one of the best two-way athletes in the Stanislaus District, and running back Seth Van Slyke, the first Beyer player to top 100 rushing yards in consecutive weeks since Jay Green. Even with all of that firepower, Downey remains the runaway favorite. The Knights explosive offense is matched by a maturing defense, whose catalysts are senior defensive ends Xavier Lewis and Isaiah Johnson.
Central Catholic (4-0, 2-0) at East Union (4-1, 1-1): The Raiders complete their tour of Manteca Unified schools with a trip to Dino Cunial Field, where the feel-good Lancers have continued to grow under coach Willie Herrera. East Union hasn’t figured out how to beat Oakdale or Central Catholic, the perennial league champs, and will be hard-pressed to match scores with the rocking-and-rolling Raiders. Running back Dauson Booker grabs your attention, but Emilio Guajardo and D’angelo Bellamy are underrated weapons in Roger Canepa’s offense.
Escalon (2-3) at Hilmar (3-2): The Trans-Valley League starts with a bang. The winningest coach in Sac-Joaquin Section history, Mark Loureiro, leads his Cougars into Hilmar to face the two-time defending league champions. Escalon is coming off a tough loss to Patterson, while the Yellowjackets snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-10 win over Livingston.
Hughson (3-2) at Modesto Christian (1-4): Rory Hanson has been a revelation since his move from quarterback to tight end. The 6-foot-5 senior has three touchdowns on five receptions as the Crusaders’ passing attack has opened up. The worry isn’t Modesto Christian’s ability to move the ball through the air, but to defend the skies. The Crusaders were beaten four times over the top in a loss to Immanuel, their fourth in five games. Can the run-centric Huskies exploit Modesto Christian’s weakness in the secondary?
Sonora (4-2, 2-0) at Summerville (5-0, 1-0): Many would have picked Sonora – not Summerville – to have the better record in this Mother Lode League rivalry, but the Bears, led by all-around talent Luke Fulkerson, have been one of the surprising teams early in the season. Still, Summerville has yet to face a team of Sonora’s caliber, and to the Wildcats’ credit, they’ve gone 3-1 against Oakdale, Hilmar, Ripon and Calaveras without the luxury of a full roster. The Bears have never beaten Sonora in the MaxPreps era (0-3).
