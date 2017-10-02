The last district team to beat Oakdale at The Corral? Manteca, Friday’s guest

Manteca High was the last team to beat Oakdale at The Corral, in October of 2013, and needed 202 rushing yards from tailback Alex Laurel (5) to get the job done. The Buffaloes need a win Friday in Oakdale if they want to have any realistic hope of winning the Valley Oak League title. It won’t be easy, as the Mustangs have won 83 of their last 90 home games. John Westberg Modesto Bee