Stanislaus District high school football standings after Week 4

Modesto Metro Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Gregori
1-0
5-0
183
42
Downey
1-0
5-0
288
156
Modesto
1-0
3-2
130
74
Enochs
0-0
2-2
55
52
Beyer
0-1
2-3
140
143
Davis
0-1
2-3
126
191
Johansen
0-1
0-5
71
211
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Turlock
1-0
3-2
87
93
El Capitan
1-0
2-3
115
164
Pitman
1-0
2-3
154
164
Atwater
0-0
1-3
88
103
Buhach Colony
0-1
2-3
160
181
Merced
0-1
1-4
158
201
Golden Valley
0-1
0-5
34
157
Western Athletic Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Los Banos
4-0
152
82
Patterson
3-1
151
143
Central Valley
3-2
98
85
Ceres
3-2
157
173
Pacheco
2-2
134
126
Livingston
2-3
125
98
Trans Valley League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
4-1
150
79
Ripon
3-2
153
91
Hughson
3-2
124
93
Hilmar
3-2
114
87
Escalon
2-3
118
108
Modesto Christian
1-4
124
156
*Riverbank
1-4
142
174
*Independent
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Central Catholic
1-0
3-0
119
28
Oakdale
1-0
3-1
168
77
Sierra
1-0
2-2
82
82
Lathrop
1-0
2-2
82
125
East Union
0-1
3-1
142
82
Manteca
0-1
3-1
104
86
Weston Ranch
0-1
1-3
126
212
Kimball
0-1
0-4
24
117
Southern League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Orestimba
1-0
4-0
161
27
Gustine
1-0
3-1
135
96
Waterford
1-0
2-2
98
57
Mariposa County
1-0
2-2
83
97
Ripon Christian
0-1
2-2
107
88
Delhi
0-1
2-2
100
120
Le Grand
0-1
1-3
21
115
Denair
0-1
1-3
76
145
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
1-0
2-2
124
45
Argonaut
1-0
2-2
100
96
Summerville
0-0
4-0
146
64
Calaveras
0-0
4-1
204
116
Sonora
0-0
3-2
152
170
Bret Harte
0-1
1-3
89
153
Linden
0-1
0-5
64
170
Central California Athletic Alliance
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
1-0
4-0
142
68
Stone Ridge Christian
1-0
4-1
116
41
Turlock Christian
0-0
2-2
76
116
Sierra Ridge Academy
0-0
1-3
56
148
Brookside Christian
0-1
1-4
98
193
Millennium
0-1
0-4
30
139
