High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football standings after Week 4

September 27, 2017 5:00 AM

Modesto Metro Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Gregori

1-0

5-0

183

42

Downey

1-0

5-0

288

156

Modesto

1-0

3-2

130

74

Enochs

0-0

2-2

55

52

Beyer

0-1

2-3

140

143

Davis

0-1

2-3

126

191

Johansen

0-1

0-5

71

211

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Turlock

1-0

3-2

87

93

El Capitan

1-0

2-3

115

164

Pitman

1-0

2-3

154

164

Atwater

0-0

1-3

88

103

Buhach Colony

0-1

2-3

160

181

Merced

0-1

1-4

158

201

Golden Valley

0-1

0-5

34

157

Western Athletic Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Los Banos

4-0

152

82

Patterson

3-1

151

143

Central Valley

3-2

98

85

Ceres

3-2

157

173

Pacheco

2-2

134

126

Livingston

2-3

125

98

Trans Valley League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

4-1

150

79

Ripon

3-2

153

91

Hughson

3-2

124

93

Hilmar

3-2

114

87

Escalon

2-3

118

108

Modesto Christian

1-4

124

156

*Riverbank

1-4

142

174

*Independent

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Central Catholic

1-0

3-0

119

28

Oakdale

1-0

3-1

168

77

Sierra

1-0

2-2

82

82

Lathrop

1-0

2-2

82

125

East Union

0-1

3-1

142

82

Manteca

0-1

3-1

104

86

Weston Ranch

0-1

1-3

126

212

Kimball

0-1

0-4

24

117

Southern League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Orestimba

1-0

4-0

161

27

Gustine

1-0

3-1

135

96

Waterford

1-0

2-2

98

57

Mariposa County

1-0

2-2

83

97

Ripon Christian

0-1

2-2

107

88

Delhi

0-1

2-2

100

120

Le Grand

0-1

1-3

21

115

Denair

0-1

1-3

76

145

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

1-0

2-2

124

45

Argonaut

1-0

2-2

100

96

Summerville

0-0

4-0

146

64

Calaveras

0-0

4-1

204

116

Sonora

0-0

3-2

152

170

Bret Harte

0-1

1-3

89

153

Linden

0-1

0-5

64

170

Central California Athletic Alliance

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

1-0

4-0

142

68

Stone Ridge Christian

1-0

4-1

116

41

Turlock Christian

0-0

2-2

76

116

Sierra Ridge Academy

0-0

1-3

56

148

Brookside Christian

0-1

1-4

98

193

Millennium

0-1

0-4

30

139

