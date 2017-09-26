Central Catholic RB: 'We planned to run it down their throats.' Mission accomplished.

Fresh off a career performance, Central Catholic High running back Dauson Booker pointed toward three of his offensive linemen and invited them into the spotlight.

Booker rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 31-14 victory over Manteca in their Valley Oak League opener. The senior pin-balled through the defense for a 50-yard score late in the first half and then started the third quarter with an 80-yard burst.

Even with a sophomore making his first start at quarterback, Central Catholic (3-0, 1-0) left no doubt, defeating the Buffaloes (3-1, 0-1) in a VOL contest for the fourth consecutive year.

Booker said the game plan was simple: Establish the run, which Central Catholic did with a 16-play opening drive that consumed more than eight minutes of clock.





"Central Catholic is a running team, so our game plan didn't change too much," Booker said. "We planned to come in here and run it down their throats. No disrespect, obviously, but that was our plan. Our game plan is to punch you in the mouth and take it right down the field. I think we did the best we could."

Like many before him, Booker has flourished as the Raiders' starting tailback, a glamour position. He has rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns in three games, averaging nearly 9 yards per carry. On Friday, Booker had five runs of 10 yards or more.

"Our team has heart, that's the one thing I can say about them," Booker said. "They work hard on every play. That motivates me to work hard, too. I do this for them."

The offensive line, anchored by Steven Jackson, Chris Mendoza and Brandon Williamson, won the battle of the trenches, unraveling the Buffaloes' all-star line. Harvard-bound defensive lineman Justin Kakala was ejected on Central Catholic's opening drive for throwing a punch.

As a team, Central Catholic rushed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, including a 1-yard plunge by sophomore quarterback Kyle Jackson.

"That's 100 percent the line," Booker said. "That's 100 percent No. 70 Steven Jackson, 100 percent Brandon Williamson, and 100 percent Chris Mendoza. I just have the feet to go through and the ball in my hands."

Now, here's a look at the week's other "Stat Stars":

Gabe Sanchez, tight end, Gregori: The Jaguars' top prospect had a weekend to remember. On Friday, Sanchez had 150 yards and a touchdown on six catches as Gregori improved to 5-0 with a victory over Beyer. On Saturday, he took a recruiting trip to Cal, where the Bears slugged it out with nationally-ranked Southern Cal for three quarters.

Fidel Velasquez, lineman, Gregori: Velasquez set the tone defensively for the Jaguars, registering 14 tackles and a team-high three sacks. Getting to Patriot quarterback Ben Polack is no easy feat, either. Polack set the school rushing record with 306 yards in a win over Edison earlier this month.

Emilio Guajardo, wide receiver/defensive back, Central Catholic: Guajardo was an unsung hero in the Raiders' victory over Manteca. Guajardo reeled in a 33-yard touchdown pass and then intercepted Gino Campiotti late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Payton Bass, Pitman: Bass exploded for six touchdowns in Pitman's shootout win over Merced in their Central California Conference opener. The junior's heroics helped the Pride snap a three-game losing streak.

Rory Hanson, tight end, Modesto Christian: Hanson made two spectacular touchdown grabs against Immanuel to keep the Crusaders in the hunt. The 6-foot-5 Hanson began the season as the starting quarterback, but has been converted to tight end with immediate results. Of his five catches in two games, three have finished in the end zone.

Norvale Howard, quarterback, Modesto: Howard did it all in the Panthers' rout of Johansen, rushing for two touchdowns, completing two of his four passes, and returning a kickoff 92 yards for a score.

Jacob Sheldon, wide receiver, Orestimba: The Warriors senior had more than 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a 40-0 victory over Ripon Christian in their Southern League opener, but the rout was highlighted by his touchdown pass. It came on a double pass and stirred memories of his brother, Joe Sheldon, a prolific quarterback at Orestimba.

Alden Dultry, running back/linebacker, Mariposa: Dultry rushed for a team-high 102 yards and a touchdown in the Grizzlies' 22-14 win over Delhi. Dultry also had nine tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Triston Madsen, running back, Calaveras: Madsen was a force in Calaveras' 59-50 loss to Sonora. The senior slotback rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, including a long of 80 yards. He also completed both of his passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

C.J. Castleman, running back, Sonora: The junior track star rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns, spelling injured star Kane Rodgers who suffered a season-ending leg injury. Down to just 21 players, the banged-up Wildcats needed Castleman to bust loose.

Jack Camara, fullback/linebacker, Sonora: While Castleman torched Calaveras with his speed, Camara punished the former No. 1-ranked small-school team with his straight-ahead running style. Camara had four touchdowns and three two-point conversions.

Javyn Drobnick, running back, Big Valley Christian: Drobnick rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries for the Lions, now 4-0 after last week's victory over Millennium. Drobnick has rushed for at least 200 yards twice this season.

If you've got a "Stat Stars" football nominee, please send their name and information to reporter James Burns at jburns@modbee.com. Please put "Stat Stars" in the subject line.





