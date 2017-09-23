FILE PHOTO: Oakdale running back Cameron Cherry, shown here against Sonora, had three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 42-6 victory over East Union in their Valley Oak League opener.
FILE PHOTO: Oakdale running back Cameron Cherry, shown here against Sonora, had three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 42-6 victory over East Union in their Valley Oak League opener. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
FILE PHOTO: Oakdale running back Cameron Cherry, shown here against Sonora, had three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 42-6 victory over East Union in their Valley Oak League opener. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Football

Top-ranked Mustangs maintain dominance of Lancers in VOL opener.

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

September 23, 2017 9:42 AM

The strength. The speed. The streak.

With all three working in its favor, the Oakdale High football team overwhelmed up-and-coming East Union in their Valley Oak League opener at Dino Cunial Field.

The top-ranked Mustangs scored six rushing touchdowns and finished a 42-6 victory under a running clock, yet another blowout in a one-sided series. Oakdale has won 23 consecutive games against the Lancers, ranked No. 7 in The Bee’s latest large-school poll, and owns a 39-9 advantage in the head-to-head.

Like many before it, this game was never close.

Cameron Cherry scored three touchdowns, Josh Jacobson found the end zone twice, and Bronson Harmon triggered a 21-point second quarter with a 6-yard scoring run.

Oakdale (3-1, 1-0) tallied the first 42 points.

Jacobson scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead. Cherry, one of the Stanislaus District’s top rushers, capped the scoring with touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 5 yards.

Cherry carried 15 times for 83 yards. Jacobson had 72 yards on 11 totes, while Harmon raced 46 yards on just four carries. Marc Dickson was 3 of 6 for 58 yards on a short night for the starters. Oakdale began pulling its first-stringers early in the third quarter.

Nathan Richardson connected on all six of his extra-point kicks.

East Union (3-1, 0-1) had just 145 yards of total offense. The Lancers had won their first three games and climbed into the large-school ranking with a multi-faceted ground game. East Union entered the night averaging 442 rushing yards, but it had yet to face a defense of Oakdale’s caliber.

It was a much different story on Friday evening.

The Mustangs held the Lancers to less than 3 yards per rush as a defensive line anchored by Levi Ichord and Fresno State-bound Matt Kjeldgaard impressed.

East Union carried the ball 30 times for a season-low 74 yards. Quarterback Joseph Espinosa (seven carries, 37 yards) supplied the lone highlight with a 9-yard touchdown with 5:45 left in the game.

The Lancers travel to Kimball (0-4, 0-1), while Oakdale visits Weston Ranch (1-3, 0-1).

James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:46

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds 1:58

Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds

View More Video