Predictions: Central Catholic will counter Manteca's size with 'scrappers'

Two years ago, the Central Catholic football team walked into one of the most tradition-rich stadiums in the Stanislaus District and dictated terms with two hulking linebackers: Kekupaa Freehauf and Austin Escobar.
Freehauf and Escobar set the physical tone in the clash of Valley Oak League and Sac-Joaquin Section titans, knocking Manteca High quarterback Dakarai Charles from the game in a 28-6 victory at Guss Schmiedt Field.
Today, both programs remain on a championship trajectory.
Manteca (3-0) followed its 2016 Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title with back-to-back wins over Valley Christian of San Jose and Christian Brothers to start the season, while the Raiders, with a small-school student body, continue to take on Goliaths. Central Catholic (2-2) has been elevated to D-II for the postseason and speeds into Friday's league opener at Manteca after knocking off state-ranked St. Mary's.
The personnel has changed dramatically since their last dance at Guss Schmiedt.
Freehauf and Escobar are long gone, leaving Raiders coach Roger Canepa to wonder who his tone-setters will be Friday evening. The Buffaloes feature a massive offensive line, anchored by Kyle Reis (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) and Justin Kakala (6-4, 270), and Canepa concedes Manteca -- not Central Catholic -- will have the power-punching bruisers.
The Raiders will counter with ...
"We got guys who are scrappers," Canepa said, acknowledging Brandon Williamson, Coleby Garrett, Kyle Jacklich, Dauson Booker and D'angelo Bellamy. "That's what I like about these guys. We've got some decent size, but we're nowhere near as big as them. We got guys who will be there, you know what I'm saying? We got guys who will say, 'We're here. We'll play hard. We'll stick our nose in there.'"
Here's a quick look at the rest of Week 4's marquee match-ups:
Gregori (4-0) vs. Beyer (2-2), at Johansen: Historically, the Patriots have dominated this series, winning five of the six meetings, including the last two. By all accounts, though, this is a much different Jaguar football team. Gregori is 4-0 with an impressive victory over Merced. The Jaguars are doing it in all three phases, which should scare Beyer coach Doug Severe. Quarterback Bobby Avina has thrown nine TDs against one interception, the defense has 15 takeaways, and Marcello Longstreth has been an X-factor on returns. Pick: Gregori.
Turlock (2-2) at Buhach Colony (2-2): The Bulldogs are playing as well any team in the Stanislaus District, defensively, which gives them a huge advantage over the Thunder, a team allowing 40 points per game. Outside linebacker Gabriel Cordero has a team-high eight sacks, including five in last week's victory over Modesto High, and highly-touted safety Dustin Grein has returned one interception for a touchdown. Buhach Colony's struggles on that side of the ball should give Turlock's slow-to-start offense some confidence. Pick: Turlock.
Calaveras (4-0) at Sonora (2-2): This is the year Calaveras goes to Dunlavy Field and finishes the job. Two years ago, Calaveras pulled within 28-27 with less than two minutes left, but saw its chance at an upset win foiled by two interceptions. If not the better team this time around, small-school No. 1 Calaveras is certainly healthiest of the two. No. 3 Sonora edged Hilmar last week despite missing seven players with injury, including five starters. Pick: Calaveras.
Ripon Christian (2-1) at Orestimba (3-0): The Road Warriors make their home debut on Friday against Ripon Christian. Orestimba has weathered adversity in the first month of the season, winning all three of its games on the road, including last week's 42-0 triumph of Esparto. That game replaced the Warriors' original home opener against Pacific Grove, which pulled out of the Sept. 1 contact because of the heat. The Knights always play Orestimba close, and with two weeks to prepare, this game should be no different. Pick: Orestimba.
Week 4 Predictions
Last week: Burns 20-8 (88-35 to date); Cortez 21-7 (87-36 to date)
Thursday, Sept. 21
Ceres at Atwater, 7 p.m. Burns: Ceres. Cortez: Ceres
Friday, September 22
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey vs. Davis (Gregori), 7 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey
Gregori vs. Beyer (Johansen), 7 p.m. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori
Modesto vs. Johansen (Downey), 7 p.m. Burns: Modesto. Cortez: Modesto
Central California Conference
El Capitan at Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: El Capitan. Cortez: El Capitan
Merced at Pitman, 7 p.m. Burns: Pitman. Cortez: Pitman
Turlock at Buhach Colony, 7 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic at Manteca, 7 p.m. Cortez: Central Catholic
Oakdale at East Union, 7 p.m. Burns: Oakdale. Cortez: Oakdale
Kimball at Sierra, 7 p.m. Burns: Sierra. Cortez: Sierra
Mother Lode League
Linden at Amador, 7 p.m. Burns: Amador. Cortez: Amador
Argonaut at Bret Harte, 7 p.m. Burns: Argonaut. Cortez: Argonaut
Calaveras at Sonora, 7 p.m. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras
Southern League Delhi at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Delhi
Gustine at Denair, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine
Ripon Christian at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba
Waterford at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Waterford
Central California Athletic Alliance
Millennium at Big Valley Christian 7 p.m. Burns: Big Valley Chr. Cortez: Big Valley Chr.
Brookside Christian at Stone Ridge Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Brookside. Cortez: Brookside
Non-conference
West at Central Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley
Escalon at Patterson, 7 p.m. Burns: Patterson. Cortez: Patterson
Turlock Christian at Riverbank, 7 p.m. Burns: Riverbank. Cortez: Riverbank
Livingston at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Hilmar. Cortez: Hilmar
Modesto Christian at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Modesto Chr. Cortez: Modesto Chr.
Sutter at Ripon, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Sutter. Cortez: Sutter
