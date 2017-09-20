Predictions: Central Catholic will counter Manteca's size with 'scrappers'

More Videos

Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football 9:02

Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football

Pause
Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:11

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 4:09

Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott'

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch 0:33

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 1:30

49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:25

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:54

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics 3:14

Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics

  • Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football

    The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 4 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center.

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 4 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 4 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

High School Football

Predictions: Central Catholic will counter Manteca's size with 'scrappers'

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

September 20, 2017 1:28 PM

Two years ago, the Central Catholic football team walked into one of the most tradition-rich stadiums in the Stanislaus District and dictated terms with two hulking linebackers: Kekupaa Freehauf and Austin Escobar.

Freehauf and Escobar set the physical tone in the clash of Valley Oak League and Sac-Joaquin Section titans, knocking Manteca High quarterback Dakarai Charles from the game in a 28-6 victory at Guss Schmiedt Field.

Today, both programs remain on a championship trajectory.

Manteca (3-0) followed its 2016 Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title with back-to-back wins over Valley Christian of San Jose and Christian Brothers to start the season, while the Raiders, with a small-school student body, continue to take on Goliaths. Central Catholic (2-2) has been elevated to D-II for the postseason and speeds into Friday's league opener at Manteca after knocking off state-ranked St. Mary's.

The personnel has changed dramatically since their last dance at Guss Schmiedt.

Freehauf and Escobar are long gone, leaving Raiders coach Roger Canepa to wonder who his tone-setters will be Friday evening. The Buffaloes feature a massive offensive line, anchored by Kyle Reis (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) and Justin Kakala (6-4, 270), and Canepa concedes Manteca -- not Central Catholic -- will have the power-punching bruisers.

The Raiders will counter with ...

"We got guys who are scrappers," Canepa said, acknowledging Brandon Williamson, Coleby Garrett, Kyle Jacklich, Dauson Booker and D'angelo Bellamy. "That's what I like about these guys. We've got some decent size, but we're nowhere near as big as them. We got guys who will be there, you know what I'm saying? We got guys who will say, 'We're here. We'll play hard. We'll stick our nose in there.'"

Here's a quick look at the rest of Week 4's marquee match-ups:

Gregori (4-0) vs. Beyer (2-2), at Johansen: Historically, the Patriots have dominated this series, winning five of the six meetings, including the last two. By all accounts, though, this is a much different Jaguar football team. Gregori is 4-0 with an impressive victory over Merced. The Jaguars are doing it in all three phases, which should scare Beyer coach Doug Severe. Quarterback Bobby Avina has thrown nine TDs against one interception, the defense has 15 takeaways, and Marcello Longstreth has been an X-factor on returns. Pick: Gregori.

Turlock (2-2) at Buhach Colony (2-2): The Bulldogs are playing as well any team in the Stanislaus District, defensively, which gives them a huge advantage over the Thunder, a team allowing 40 points per game. Outside linebacker Gabriel Cordero has a team-high eight sacks, including five in last week's victory over Modesto High, and highly-touted safety Dustin Grein has returned one interception for a touchdown. Buhach Colony's struggles on that side of the ball should give Turlock's slow-to-start offense some confidence. Pick: Turlock.

Calaveras (4-0) at Sonora (2-2): This is the year Calaveras goes to Dunlavy Field and finishes the job. Two years ago, Calaveras pulled within 28-27 with less than two minutes left, but saw its chance at an upset win foiled by two interceptions. If not the better team this time around, small-school No. 1 Calaveras is certainly healthiest of the two. No. 3 Sonora edged Hilmar last week despite missing seven players with injury, including five starters. Pick: Calaveras.

Ripon Christian (2-1) at Orestimba (3-0): The Road Warriors make their home debut on Friday against Ripon Christian. Orestimba has weathered adversity in the first month of the season, winning all three of its games on the road, including last week's 42-0 triumph of Esparto. That game replaced the Warriors' original home opener against Pacific Grove, which pulled out of the Sept. 1 contact because of the heat. The Knights always play Orestimba close, and with two weeks to prepare, this game should be no different. Pick: Orestimba.

Week 4 Predictions

Last week: Burns 20-8 (88-35 to date); Cortez 21-7 (87-36 to date)

Thursday, Sept. 21

Ceres at Atwater, 7 p.m. Burns: Ceres. Cortez: Ceres

Friday, September 22

Modesto Metro Conference

Downey vs. Davis (Gregori), 7 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey

Gregori vs. Beyer (Johansen), 7 p.m. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori

Modesto vs. Johansen (Downey), 7 p.m. Burns: Modesto. Cortez: Modesto

Central California Conference

El Capitan at Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: El Capitan. Cortez: El Capitan

Merced at Pitman, 7 p.m. Burns: Pitman. Cortez: Pitman

Turlock at Buhach Colony, 7 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic at Manteca, 7 p.m. Cortez: Central Catholic

Oakdale at East Union, 7 p.m. Burns: Oakdale. Cortez: Oakdale

Kimball at Sierra, 7 p.m. Burns: Sierra. Cortez: Sierra

Mother Lode League

Linden at Amador, 7 p.m. Burns: Amador. Cortez: Amador

Argonaut at Bret Harte, 7 p.m. Burns: Argonaut. Cortez: Argonaut

Calaveras at Sonora, 7 p.m. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras

Southern League Delhi at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Delhi

Gustine at Denair, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine

Ripon Christian at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba

Waterford at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Waterford

Central California Athletic Alliance

Millennium at Big Valley Christian 7 p.m. Burns: Big Valley Chr. Cortez: Big Valley Chr.

Brookside Christian at Stone Ridge Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Brookside. Cortez: Brookside

Non-conference

West at Central Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley

Escalon at Patterson, 7 p.m. Burns: Patterson. Cortez: Patterson

Turlock Christian at Riverbank, 7 p.m. Burns: Riverbank. Cortez: Riverbank

Livingston at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Hilmar. Cortez: Hilmar

Modesto Christian at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Modesto Chr. Cortez: Modesto Chr.

Sutter at Ripon, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Sutter. Cortez: Sutter

To contact reporter James Burns, email jburns@modbee.com, or follow him on Twitter @jburns1980.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

View More Video