Davis benches record-setting quarterback ahead of 'Block D' rivalry with Downey

In the midst of a two-game losing streak, Davis High football coach Tim Garcia is switching quarterbacks.

Junior Xavier Rodriguez will start Friday’s Modesto Metro Conference opener against Downey, the five-time defending league champion.

The “Block D” rivalry game will be played at Gregori High’s Don Lanphear Stadium Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Rodriguez replaces a record-setting senior, Ryan Viodes, who leads the Stanislaus District in passing yards. Viodes set a program record with 430 yards in a season-opening win over Bear Creek. He has 1,329 yards in four starts, but has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (7), including four on Friday against Ripon.

Garcia hinted at quarterback battle following a Week 2 loss to Central Valley, the reigning Western Athletic Conference champions, but said Rodriguez’s development had been slowed by an ankle injury. He’s healthy now and ready to take over.

In spot duty, Rodriguez has completed 26 of his 52 passes for 424 yards and three touchdowns.

Ultimately, turnovers cost Viodes the starting gig. Davis (2-2) turned the ball over six times in a 46-0 loss to small-school No. 5 Ripon last week.

“They are a ball control, keep-us-off-the-field type of offense anyway,” Garcia said, “and we gave them six extra possessions. You struggle to get any momentum going when you turn the ball over that much.”

Forgive Downey if it’s fast-improving defense is licking its chops.

The Knights had six takeaways against Pitman (1-3) last week, including an interception return for a touchdown by sophomore Ethan Difuntorum. Seniors Matt Williams and Julian Howze also had interceptions, while UCLA-bound defensive end Isaiah Johnson had pass deflection and fumble recovery.

“They keep you on your toes in all three phases,” Garcia said.

The Knights (4-0) started four sophomores on defense against Tokay, and three sophomores and three juniors against Pitman. Plaa loves his team speed, which compensates for the group’s lack of experience.

“We’ve got good speed, but experience is what we’re trying to get,” Plaa said. “Overall, I’m proud to be 4-0. I think we’ve played a pretty tough preseason schedule.”

Collecting stickers: The Gregori coaching staff awards helmet stickers for all takeaways, including those that occur in practice. Coach Jason McCoy said it creates a mindset among his defenders.

“We preach relentless effort to get to the ball,” McCoy said.

That effort has translated to Friday nights. The Jaguars have forced 15 turnovers in four games, including five last week in a victory over McNair.

The defense limited wide receiver Andrew Hem to just one catch in the first half. Hem switched to quarterback in the second half. Hem had averaged 10 catches and 174 yards in the Eagles’ first three games.

Gregori’s defense will be tested by another dynamic player, Beyer quarterback Ben Polack.

Gregori-Beyer will be played at Johansen Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Committed to San Jose State on a baseball scholarship, Polack set a school record with 303 rushing yards in a win against Edison of Stockton. "He's an outstanding athlete who just makes plays," McCoy said.

Patriots coach Doug Severe told the Modesto Quarterback Club Monday that the Jaguars are as good as their record suggests.

“Watching them on film you can see why they’re a perfect 4-0,” Severe said. “The one thing I can say, we’ll play our hardest and give it all we’ve got.”

