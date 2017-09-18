Will a change at QB save Modesto Christian's season? So far, so good.

More Videos 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 Pause 2:38 Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20 2:11 Postgame Interviews | Downey 41, Pitman 20 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:49 Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games of Week 3 in the Stanislaus District football season. They take an up close look at the Modesto Metro Conference, which opens league play next week. The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games of Week 3 in the Stanislaus District football season. They take an up close look at the Modesto Metro Conference, which opens league play next week.

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games of Week 3 in the Stanislaus District football season. They take an up close look at the Modesto Metro Conference, which opens league play next week.