Power rankings: Central Catholic, Manteca ready to break the tie at No. 2.

Large Schools
Comprised of teams from the Central California Conference, Modesto Metro Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference.
1. (1) Oakdale (2-1): Idle last week. Friday: at East Union.
t2. (2) Manteca (3-0): Idle last week. Friday: vs. Central Catholic.
t2. (2) Central Catholic (2-0): Idle last week. Friday: at Manteca.
4. (4) Downey (4-0): The Knights forced six turnovers and outscored Pitman 21-0 over the final 22 minutes. Ethan Difuntorum sparked the defense with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Friday: vs. Davis at Gregori.
5. (5) Gregori (4-0): The Jaguars are off to one of the best starts in program history. Quarterback Bobby Avina has thrown nine touchdowns against just one interception. Friday: vs. Beyer at Johansen.
6. (6) Turlock (2-2): Mark Flores and Cameron Sherwood carried the offense, while Gabriel Cordero had 10 tackles and four sacks in the Bulldogs’ victory over Modesto. Friday: at Buhach Colony.
7. (8) East Union (3-0): The Lancers have won their first three games for the second consecutive season, but the schedule stiffens from here with Oakdale (Friday) and Central Catholic (Oct. 6) scheduled to visit Dino Cunial Field. Friday: vs. Oakdale.
8. (9) Los Banos (4-0): Quarterback Anthony Caballero set a school record with six touchdown passes as the Tigers retained bragging rights in its annual rivalry game with Dos Palos of the Central Section. Friday: vs. Chowchilla.
9. (7) Pitman (1-3): The Pride have lost three consecutive games, but very well could be 3-1 or 4-0 at this point if not for self-inflicted wounds. Pitman couldn’t hang onto the ball in a loss to Downey and was stopped on fourth-and-goal in the first half. Friday: vs. Merced.
10. (nr) Patterson (2-1): The Tigers were idle last week, but benefit from Modesto’s sudden slide. The Panthers have lost two straight, including a one-sided 34-21 decision to Patterson on Sept. 7. Friday: vs. Escalon.
Dropped out: Modesto (2-2).
Others to watch: Buhach Colony (2-2), Ceres (3-1), Enochs (2-2), Beyer (2-2).
Small Schools
Comprised of teams in the Central California Athletic Alliance, Mother Lode League, Southern League and Trans-Valley League.
1. (1) Calaveras (4-0): Tristan Madsen scored two touchdowns and Logan Arledge had a tone-setting interception for Calaveras, which takes aim at its first MLL championship in four years. Friday: at Sonora.
2. (2) Orestimba (3-0): The Warriors are 3-0 for the third time in four seasons and each of those wins have come on the road. Jacob Bettencourt threw three TDs to three different receivers as Orestimba led Esparto 42-0 at the intermission. Friday: vs. Ripon Christian.
3. (4) Sonora (2-2): The Wildcats have won three consecutive MLL titles, but never have they been so vulnerable. Led by Jake Gookin and Jack Camara, Sonora edged Hilmar with five starters out, but won’t get any mercy in their league opener. Friday: vs. Calaveras.
4. (3) Hilmar (2-2): The Yellowjackets are on a two-game slide, but welcomed back quarterback Tristan Crowley (ankle) in a loss at Sonora. Crowley tossed two touchdowns. Not ready to sell stock on the two-time defending TVL champions. Friday: vs. Livingston.
5. (nr) Modesto Christian (1-3): The Crusaders’ record is deceiving. Modesto Christian has a narrow loss to defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion Capital Christian and knocked Gustine out of the top-five with an impressive road win. Friday: at Immanuel.
Dropped out: Gustine (2-1).
Others to watch: Ripon (3-1), Escalon (2-2).
To contact reporter James Burns, email jburns@modbee.com, or follow him on Twitter @jburns1980.
