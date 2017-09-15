Friday’s Modesto area prep football results

Local
Football
High School
Non-conference/Late Friday
Turlock 14, Modesto 7
Modesto
0
7
0
0
—
7
Turlock
14
0
0
0
—
14
First Quarter
T – Mark Flores 4 run (Dallin Tilby kick)
T – Cameron Sherwood 10 pass from Jonah Kosakeiwicz (Tilby kick)
Second Quarter
M – Chris Styles 79 pass from N. Howard (Annika Blom kick)
Calaveras 40, Union Mine 12
Union Mine
0
6
6
0
—
12
Calaveras
20
14
6
0
—
40
First Quarter
C – Logan Arledge 32 INT return (run failed)
C – Logan Weatherby 11 run (Kyle Alfred kick)
C – Shad Nordahl 16 pass from Kyle Byrd (Alfred kick)
Second Quarter
C – Chance Norton 22 pass from Byrd (Alfred kick)
UM – Caden Almer 46 pass from Mike Griffiths (2 pt failed)
C – Triston Madsen 14 run (Alfred kick)
Third Quarter
C – Madsen run (kick failed)
UM – Justin Beckham 2 pass from Griffiths (kick failed)
Records – Calaveras 4-0
JV: Calaveras 37-0
Le Grand 21, Linden 6
Linden
6
0
0
0
—
6
Le Grand
7
0
0
14
—
21
First Quarter
LG – Joshua Maldonado 88 fumble recovery (Elio Garcia kick)
LIN – R. Reed 3 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
LG – Elijah Hernandez 26 pass from Marcus Burrola (Garcia kick)
LG – Guillermo Sanchez 65 fumble recovery (Garcia kick)
JV: Le Grand 21, Linden 0
Summerville 28, Hughson 20
Summerville
7
7
7
7
—
28
Hughson
6
0
0
14
—
20
First Quarter
H – Cameron Elak 2 run (kick failed)
S – Dominic Esquivel 15 run (Kyle McCarver kick)
Second Quarter
S – Gabe Walker 23 pass feom Luke Fulkerson (McCarver kick)
Third Quarter
S – Esquivel 82 kickoff return (McCarver kick)
Fourth Quarter
H – Carlos Arreola 3 run (run failed)
H – Damien Contreras 23 pass from Josh Megee (Arreola run)
S – Fulkerson 7 run (McCarver kick)
Records: Summerville 4-0, Hughson 2-2
Other Scores
Downey 41, Pitman 20
Enochs 14, Central Valley 6
Beyer 35, Atwater 6
Gregori 34, McNair 8
Ripon 46, Davis 0
Ceres 41, Johansen 13
Sonora 20, Hilmar 13
Madera 48, Merced 42
Buhach Colony 37, Pacheco 30
Waterford 36, Turlock Christian 0
El Capitan 41, Kings Academy 35, OT
Modesto Christian 42, Gustine 21
East Union 41, West 20
Franklin 56, Lathrop 0
Livingston 26, Mountain House 20
Los Banos 49, Dos Palos 22
