Friday’s Modesto area prep football results

Non-conference/Late Friday

Turlock 14, Modesto 7

Modesto

0

7

0

0

7

Turlock

14

0

0

0

14

First Quarter

T – Mark Flores 4 run (Dallin Tilby kick)

T – Cameron Sherwood 10 pass from Jonah Kosakeiwicz (Tilby kick)

Second Quarter

M – Chris Styles 79 pass from N. Howard (Annika Blom kick)

Calaveras 40, Union Mine 12

Union Mine

0

6

6

0

12

Calaveras

20

14

6

0

40

First Quarter

C – Logan Arledge 32 INT return (run failed)

C – Logan Weatherby 11 run (Kyle Alfred kick)

C – Shad Nordahl 16 pass from Kyle Byrd (Alfred kick)

Second Quarter

C – Chance Norton 22 pass from Byrd (Alfred kick)

UM – Caden Almer 46 pass from Mike Griffiths (2 pt failed)

C – Triston Madsen 14 run (Alfred kick)

Third Quarter

C – Madsen run (kick failed)

UM – Justin Beckham 2 pass from Griffiths (kick failed)

Records – Calaveras 4-0

JV: Calaveras 37-0

Le Grand 21, Linden 6

Linden

6

0

0

0

6

Le Grand

7

0

0

14

21

First Quarter

LG – Joshua Maldonado 88 fumble recovery (Elio Garcia kick)

LIN – R. Reed 3 run (kick blocked)

Fourth Quarter

LG – Elijah Hernandez 26 pass from Marcus Burrola (Garcia kick)

LG – Guillermo Sanchez 65 fumble recovery (Garcia kick)

JV: Le Grand 21, Linden 0

Summerville 28, Hughson 20

Summerville

7

7

7

7

28

Hughson

6

0

0

14

20

First Quarter

H – Cameron Elak 2 run (kick failed)

S – Dominic Esquivel 15 run (Kyle McCarver kick)

Second Quarter

S – Gabe Walker 23 pass feom Luke Fulkerson (McCarver kick)

Third Quarter

S – Esquivel 82 kickoff return (McCarver kick)

Fourth Quarter

H – Carlos Arreola 3 run (run failed)

H – Damien Contreras 23 pass from Josh Megee (Arreola run)

S – Fulkerson 7 run (McCarver kick)

Records: Summerville 4-0, Hughson 2-2

Other Scores

Downey 41, Pitman 20

Enochs 14, Central Valley 6

Beyer 35, Atwater 6

Gregori 34, McNair 8

Ripon 46, Davis 0

Ceres 41, Johansen 13

Sonora 20, Hilmar 13

Madera 48, Merced 42

Buhach Colony 37, Pacheco 30

Waterford 36, Turlock Christian 0

El Capitan 41, Kings Academy 35, OT

Modesto Christian 42, Gustine 21

East Union 41, West 20

Franklin 56, Lathrop 0

Livingston 26, Mountain House 20

Los Banos 49, Dos Palos 22

