Pride on the line: Can Pitman slow down a Downey offense averaging 64 points?

More Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Pause
Human remains found in Merced County corn field 0:30

Human remains found in Merced County corn field

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement 1:24

Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man 1:31

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 11:07

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

Peterson Archives: Then-prosecutor Fladager discusses Peterson case 8:19

Peterson Archives: Then-prosecutor Fladager discusses Peterson case

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 2:22

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships

  • Predictions for Week 3 of Stanislaus District high school football

    The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 3 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center.

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 3 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center. Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 3 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center. Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com

High School Football

Pride on the line: Can Pitman slow down a Downey offense averaging 64 points?

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

September 14, 2017 1:31 PM

Here’s a look at a few of the marquee football match-ups in the Stanislaus District this week:

Pitman (1-2) and Downey (3-0): The Knights make their home debut after spending the first three weeks on the road. Junior quarterback Bryce Peterson has been brilliant, victimizing defenses with his arm and feet. Downey is averaging 64 points per game. The Pride have lost two straight by a combined eight points and haven’t fared well in shootouts, the Knights’ specialty. Pick: Downey.

Modesto (2-1) at Turlock (1-2): Turlock and Modesto renew their longstanding rivalry, but neither team brings much momentum into the game. The host Bulldogs were beaten in a seesaw affair with Tracy, while Modesto was thumped by Patterson. This game takes on extra significance – it’s the last time they’ll meet as non-conference opponents. Next season, the Bulldogs and Panthers will be realigned as league foes. Pick: Turlock.

Central Valley (2-1) at Enochs (1-2): The much-improved Eagles were thumped by mighty Manteca last week, but return to their weight class against the Hawks, who survived a shootout with Davis. Enochs’ Wing-T offense attacks with a pair of all-Modesto Metro Conference performers, running backs Chris Butterfield and Jacob Kenoyer. The key for Enochs, though, is slowing down two-way dynamo Estevan Barragan, who accounts for more than 50 percent of Central Valley’s offense. Pick: Central Valley.

Davis (2-1) at Ripon (2-1): This is a critical game for the Spartans, who have been re-energized by the switch to the Spread. It has made instant stars of quarterback Ryan Viodes and wide receiver Micah Irwin. But the question remains: Can Davis, who has a history of falling off in mid-September, compete when the schedule stiffens? Small-school Ripon will show no mercy, especially at home. Six degrees of separation: The Indians beat Sierra, which edged Central Valley, the team responsible for Davis’ only loss. Pick: Ripon.

Hilmar (2-1) at Sonora (1-2): The Yellowjackets limp into this battle of former No. 1-ranked small-school teams. Quarterback Tristan Crowley left last week’s loss to Gustine with a sprained ankle and was listed as questionable by coach Frank Marques. Meanwhile, the Wildcats welcomed back Kane Rodgers in their road win over Ripon, a perennial Trans-Valley League title contender. Pick: Sonora.

East Union (2-0) at West (1-2): The Lancers have climbed to No. 8 in the large-school power rankings with offensive barrages against Ceres and Johansen, and that trend should continue on Friday against the Wolf Pack. East Union has taken the next step under coach Willie Herrera, but will need to beef up its non-conference schedule to compete for titles in the Valley Oak League. Pick: East Union.

James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980

Week 3 Predictions

Last week: Burns 23-9 (68-27 to date); Cortez 22-10 (66-29 to date)

Friday, Sept. 15

Beyer at Atwater, 7 p.m. Burns: Beyer. Cortez: Beyer

Johnson at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Big Valley Christian. Cortez: Big Valley Christian

Buhach Colony at Pacheco, 7 p.m. Burns: Buhach Colony. Cortez: Buhach Colony

Union Mine at Calaveras, 7 p.m. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras

Johansen at Ceres, 7 p.m. Burns: Ceres. Cortez: Ceres

Pitman at Downey, 7 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey

East Union at West, 7 p.m. Burns: East Union. Cortez: East Union

Central Valley at Enochs (Johansen H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley

Gregori at McNair, 7 p.m. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori

Modesto Christian at Gustine, 7 p.m. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine

Highlands at Bret Harte, 7 p.m. Burns: Bret Harte. Cortez: Bret Harte

Lincoln at Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Lincoln. Cortez: Lincoln

Hilmar at Sonora, 7 p.m. Burns: Sonora. Cortez: Sonora

Stone Ridge Christian at Denair, 7 p.m. Burns: Denair. Cortez: Denair

Modesto at Turlock, 7 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock

Turlock Christian at Waterford, 7 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Waterford

Riverbank at California School for the Deaf, 7 p.m. Burns: Calif. School for the Deaf. Cortez: Calif. School for the Deaf

El Capitan at King’s Academy, 7 p.m. Burns: King’s Academy. Cortez: King’s Academy

Dos Palos at Los Banos, 7 p.m. Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos

Merced at Madera, 7 p.m. Burns: Merced. Cortez: Merced

Mariposa County at Yosemite, 7 p.m. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Yosemite

Escalon at Liberty Ranch, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Escalon. Cortez: Escalon

Linden at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Linden. Cortez: Linden

Mountain House at Livingston, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Mountain House. Cortez: Mountain House

Davis at Ripon, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Ripon. Cortez: Ripon

Summerville at Hughson, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Summerville. Cortez: Summerville

Orestimba at Esparto, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba

Saturday, Sept. 16

St. Bonaventure vs. Argonaut at Mission Viejo, 10:45 a.m. Burns: St. Bonaventure. Cortez: St. Bonaventure

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

View More Video