Stat Stars: Debate his size, not his production. Garrett scores TD every 7 rushes.

Coleby Garrett isn't the biggest, fastest or strongest player Central Catholic has featured at the fullback and middle linebacker positions, but he certainly carries as much weight in his coach's eyes.
You'd be crazy to think there wouldn't be a place on Roger Canepa's team for a 5-foot-8, 185-pound player with bad intentions and a cadet's obedience.
"He's ideal," said Canepa, who carved his own path with those same qualities. "That's the kid you want ... a kid that says 'Yes, sir' and 'No, sir.' If you want him to block, he blocks. He's just that kind of guy."
Garrett is also very, very productive. He starts both ways for the Raiders, who climbed into a tie for the No. 2 spot in this week's large-school power rankings following a 20-7 victory over state-ranked St. Mary's.
Garrett ranked among the team leaders with six tackles, spearheading a defense that forced five turnovers and held the Rams' vaunted attack to single digits for the first time since 2011.
He also scored two touchdowns, and now leads Central Catholic's fleet of ball carriers with four. He was the perfect complement to Dauson Booker's razzle-dazzle. Booker had 161 yards and a touchdown, while Garrett carried a career-high 15 times for 71 yards.
"He's not very tall, but he comes to practice everyday and does what he's told to do. He works hard ... really hard," said Canepa, whose team has bye this week, giving the Raiders two weeks to prepare for fellow No. 2 Manteca.
"I'll be honest, I told him last year, because he was a fullback, I told him I tried to replace him, but he kept jumping in there. He's one of those guys that has gotten stronger and just loves football."
Garrett is averaging a touchdown every seven carries in his career, and a touchdown every four carries this fall.
"You see him out there and he's not like (Kekupa'a Freehauf), 6 foot and 230 pounds," Canepa said, "but when he hits you, he gives you everything he's got. He's one reason why we're doing what we're doing right now. We got guys focused on being good teammates and doing what we've asked them to do."
Here's a look at some of last week's other "Stat Stars":
Ben Polack, quarterback, Beyer: Polack rushed for a school record 303 yards on just 15 carries in a 61-56 loss to Edison. Polack surpassed the mark set by JR Ruiz, who rushed for 280 yards in a title-clinching victory over Downey in 2011. Polack was a one-man wrecking crew. He also threw for 168 yards and totaled five touchdowns, including three on the ground.
Oliver Perez, running back, Gustine: The Stanislaus District's top returning rusher, Perez is off to another good start. He had 306 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, highlighting Gustine's stunning victory over former small-school No. 1 Hilmar. Gustine dominated the Yellowjackets by keeping the ball on the ground. Of the team's 45 plays, 42 were rushes.
Kaylee Benguerel, kicker, East Union: Benguerel had a busy night in the Lancers' Homecoming victory over Johansen. She converted two extra-point kicks in the first half and then quickly changed out of her uniform to join the Homecoming court at halftime. A queen candidate, Benguerel paraded around the stadium in a luxury car before jumping back into pads for the second half. She connected on another extra point in the third quarter.
Mason Medrano, running back, Gregori: Medrano has found the end zone in all three games for the Jaguars, including a season-best three touchdowns in last week's victory over El Capitan. Medrano finished with 67 yards on 12 carries, an average of 5.6 yards per rush. "He's a grinder," Gregori coach Jason McCoy said. "Our offense has a lot of diversity. We have a lot of kids playing in different groups and that's helped us become more balanced."
Bobby Avina, quarterback, Gregori: The senior rarely misses his mark. Avina, who had just promising junior season cut short by injury, is completing 80 percent of his passes through the first three games with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Last week, Avina was 15 of 20 for 180 yards and one touchdown against El Capitan.
Ryan Viodes, quarterback, Davis: Viodes passed for more than 300 yards for the third consecutive game, lighting up Central Valley's secondary for 368 yards and one touchdown. Viodes completed 19 of his 35 passes.
Mohammed Salameh, wide receiver, Davis: Salameh was Viodes' top target in the narrow loss to Central Valley, hauling in 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Salameh was one of three Spartan wide receivers with 100 or more yards, a list that also included Micah Irwin (eight catches, 183 yards) and Jayricho Nglam (six catches, 117 yards, touchdown).
Bryce Peterson, quarterback, Downey: Peterson turned in another dazzling performance, completing 18 of his 28 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights trounced Tokay at Lodi's Grape Bowl. He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Ramon Machuca, defensive lineman, Downey: Machuca missed the first two games with tightness in his chest. He returned to the field against Tokay and made an immediate impact. He was second on the team in tackles with 10, including two for a loss, and recorded his first sack.
Estevan Barragan, running back, Central Valley: Barragan has accounted for roughly 55 percent of the Hawks' total offense this fall. Did you think things would change against Davis? Barragan propelled Central Valley to victory with 159 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, an 89-yard touchdown reception, and 10 tackles on defense.
Antonio Lopez, running back, Los Banos: Lopez torched Golden Valley for 246 yards and three touchdowns, guiding the Tigers to their third straight win. Through three games, Lopez, only a junior, has 635 yards and nine touchdowns. Coach Dustin Caropreso said Lopez could have dominated like this at the varsity level last fall, but he chose to remain on the junior varsity team.
Javyn Drobnick, running back, Big Valley Christian: The sophomore stepped up in a big for the Lions, who squeaked out a 28-27 victory at Fresno Christian. Drobnick rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, shaking off a foot injury that slowed him in the season opener. Mistake-prone Big Valley Christian needed Drobnick's heroics. The Lions gave up 21 points on special teams alone.
Carlos Arreola, running back, Hughson: Arreola rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts for the Huskies, who were outscored 15-0 in the fourth quarter in a 34-33 loss to Ceres. Arreola had scoring runs of 67, 74, 10 and 25 yards.
Dalton Durossette, quarterback, Ceres: Durossette's numbers weren't great, but Ceres doesn't celebrate a rousing come-from-behind victory over Hughson without their fast-rising sophomore. Durossette completed just 13 of his 33 passes, but he had two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to spark the Bulldogs' rally. He also rushed for two TDs.
