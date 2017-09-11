Let the players decide: Central Catholic, Manteca tied in poll; meet in VOL opener

Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa led his team to a 20-7 victory over state-ranked St. Mary's on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. With the win, the Raiders jump into a tie with Manteca for No. 2 in The Bee's large-school rankings. The two meet in their Valley Oak League opener Sept. 22 in Manteca. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com