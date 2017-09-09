More Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Pause
Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights

Folsom-Oakdale: Postgame interviews 2:25

Folsom-Oakdale: Postgame interviews

Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 8:54

Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:41

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 0:41

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

Building a better downtown for Modesto 1:29

Building a better downtown for Modesto

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:39

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

  • Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral

    Sights and sounds from The Corral in Oakdale as Folsom defeated the Mustangs in a nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral

Sights and sounds from The Corral in Oakdale as Folsom defeated the Mustangs in a nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com