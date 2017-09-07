Predictions: Regional heavyweights collide in Oakdale and Stockton on Friday.

More Videos 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 Pause 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:30 Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 0:19 Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns give their takes on Week 2 high school football games in the Stanislaus District. Among the games they discuss are Central Catholic-St. Mary's and the biggie in Oakdale, where the Mustangs, The Modesto Bee's No. 1 team, host Folsom, The Sacramento Bee's No. 1 team.

