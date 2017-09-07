Predictions: Regional heavyweights collide in Oakdale and Stockton on Friday.

It will be a contrast in styles and culture when the Oakdale High football team hosts mighty Folsom on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs have blossomed into a true state power and Division-I talent factory under coach Kris Richardson. Folsom has won two CIF State titles and five Sac-Joaquin Section banners since 2010.
Folsom (2-0) attacks with a potent Spread offense engineered by dual-threat quarterback Kaiden Bennett, and the defense is stingy. The Bulldogs put on an exhibition in last week’s 55-9 victory over Jesuit.
Further south, Oakdale (2-0) has become one of the region’s top medium-sized programs, as witnessed by last season’s historic run. The Mustangs rolled to Valley Oak League, Division III section and CIF State Division III-A titles.
While the Bulldogs look to create space on the field, Oakdale attacks in a bunch, leaning on deception and, well, brute strength. The Wing-T continues to be relevant and record-setting in an era of pass-happy offenses.
Cameron Cherry, Josh Jacobson and Bronson Harmon run behind an offensive line built around Nico Sarale, who is as coveted as any of Folsom’s road-graders.
In this clash of titans, Folsom is the prohibitive favorite, a large school team that shares conversations with De La Salle. Oakdale isn’t there yet, but it welcomes the chance to measure itself against the very best in the section.
Pick: Folsom.
Central Catholic (1-0) at St. Mary’s (2-0): St. Mary’s hasn’t skipped a beat without sophomore quarterback Noah May, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Rams’ season-opening win over Serra. May tore the labrum in his throwing shoulder while scrambling for a fumble. Modesto native Marcus Aponte stepped under center against Cardinal Newman, forming a dynamic 1-2 punch with running back Dusty Frampton. Aponte rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per carry, while Frampton (16 carries, 115 yards) found the end zone four times in a 48-34 win. St. Mary’s is ranked No. 10 in Cal-Hi Sports’ state poll, the second-highest Northern California team behind only De La Salle. Central Catholic isn’t ranked in the top-25, but the Raiders surge into the contest following an unusual Week 1. Central Catholic had its game at Marin Catholic cancelled because of heat and poor air quality. Senior running back Dauson Booker was set to serve a one-game suspension against Marin Catholic, which left his eligibility for the Holy Bowl in question. The Raiders appealed his suspension through Valley Oak League commissioner Norm Antinetti. Booker was cleared on Wednesday, giving Central Catholic its full complement of weapons. Pick: St. Mary’s.
Turlock (1-1) at Tracy (1-1): The Bulldogs stay on the road this week with a non-league tilt at Tracy, which is looking for its second straight win over a Central California Conference contender. Tracy defeated Buhach Colony last week, 51-30. Quarterback Logan Fife accounted for six touchdowns, including 153 yards and two scores on the ground. He also threw for 203 yards, lighting up a Thunder secondary that features Colorado-bound cornerback LJ Wallace. Can Turlock slow down Tracy’s versatile attack? Yes. Turlock’s defense flies into this game with confidence after carrying a 14-13 victory at Clovis last week. The defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns and then blocked the potential game-tying extra-point in the final minute. Pick: Turlock.
Central Valley (1-1) at Davis (2-0): The Spartans are 2-0 for the second straight season and there’s reason to believe this year might be different than the last. In 2016, Davis lost its final eight games with an offense that struggled to score points. This fall, the Spartans attack with a Spread offense that has made stars out of quarterback Ryan Viodes and wide receiver Micah Irwin. Both have etched their name into the school record books. Viodes has thrown for 771 yards and six touchdowns, while Irwin had eight catches for a program-best 247 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Franklin. Irwin is a difference-maker. He missed all of last season with a broken collarbone. With a young roster, Central Valley promises to be a high-drama program, as witnessed by its first two games. Pick: Davis.
Sonora (0-2) at Ripon (2-0): My, how the mighty have fallen. Once the top small-school team in the Stanislaus District, No. 5 Sonora has been beaten soundly in its first two games. The Wildcats haven’t done themselves any favors. Senior Kane Rodgers missed last week’s 27-12 loss at Lodi after being ejected from the season opener against Oakdale. He’s back this week, which doesn’t bode well for the Indians. No. 4 Ripon has rocketed into the small-school with victories over Sierra and Galt, but haven’t faced a team as talented as Sonora. This is a must-win game for the Wildcats, who have a date with No. 1 Hilmar looming. Pick: Sonora.
Calaveras (2-0) at Modesto Christian (0-2): Small-school No. 2 Calaveras needed some late-game heroics to escape Escalon with a victory. Calaveras scored 14 points in the final four minutes to topple the Trans-Valley League’s traditional power. Now comes another road date with the TVL’s darkhorse – Modesto Christian, which fell out of the small-school power rankings with last week’s loss. The Crusaders pushed reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion Capital Christian to overtime last week. Davion Gates and Paul Puuauli combined for 241 yards in the loss. Puuauli didn’t play in last year’s 35-28 loss to Calaveras and his presence may be just enough for the Crusaders, who won’t return to Roy Blakeley Field for nearly a month. Pick: Modesto Christian.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Week 2 Games
Last week: Burns 21-9 (45-18 to date); Cortez 19-11 (44-19 to date)
Thursday, Sept. 7
Patterson at Modesto (Downey H.S.), 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Edison vs. Beyer (Johansen H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Edison. Cortez: Edison.
Bret Harte at Golden Sierra, 7 p.m. Burns: Bret Harte. Cortez: Bret Harte.
Calaveras at Modesto Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Modesto Chr. Cortez: Calaveras
Central Valley at Davis (Downey H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley.
Argonaut at Colfax, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Colfax. Cortez: Colfax.
Delta Charter at Amador, 7 p.m. Burns: Amador. Cortez: Amador.
Downey at Tokay (Grape Bowl), 7:15 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey.
Johansen at East Union, 7 p.m. Burns: East Union. Cortez: East Union.
Folsom at Oakdale, 7p.m. Burns: Folsom. Cortez: Oakdale.
Galt at Linden, 7 p.m. Burns: Linden. Cortez: Linden.
Gregori at El Capitan (Merced College), 7 p.m. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori.
Hilmar at Gustine, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Hilmar. Cortez: Hilmar.
Hughson at Ceres, 7 p.m. Burns: Hughson. Cortez: Hughson.
Le Grand at Livingston, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Livingston. Cortez: Livingston.
Golden Valley at Los Banos, 7 p.m. Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos.
Manteca at Enochs (Gregori H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Manteca. Cortez: Manteca.
McNair vs. Merced (Golden Valley H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Merced. Cortez: Merced.
Sierra at Pacheco, 7 p.m. Burns: Pacheco. Cortez: Pacheco.
Pleasant Grove at Pitman (Turlock H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Pitman. Cortez: Pitman.
Sonora at Ripon, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Sonora. Cortez: Ripon.
Central Catholic at St. Mary’s, 7:15 p.m. Burns: St. Mary’s. Cortez: St. Mary’s.
Stone Ridge Christian at Riverbank, 7 p.m. Burns: Stone Ridge Chr.. Cortez: Stone Ridge Chr.
Summerville at Ripon Christian, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Summerville. Cortez: Summerville.
Turlock at Tracy, 7:15 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock.
Waterford at Mountain House, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Waterford.
Big Valley Christian at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Big Valley Chr. Cortez: Big Valley Chr.
Buhach Colony at Clovis North, 7 p.m. Burns: Clovis North. Cortez: Clovis North.
Orestimba at El Molino, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba.
Fremont at Delhi, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Fremont. Cortez: Fremont.
Escalon at Liberty, 7 p.m. Burns: Liberty. Cortez: Liberty.
Minarets at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Mariposa.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Denair at Millennium (West H.S.), 7:30 p.m. Burns: Denair. Cortez: Denair.
Comments