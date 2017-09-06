Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns give their takes on Week 2 high school football games in the Stanislaus District. Among the games they discuss are Central Catholic-St. Mary's and the biggie in Oakdale, where the Mustangs, The Modesto Bee's No. 1 team, host Folsom, The Sacramento Bee's No. 1 team.