Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns give their takes on Week 2 high school football games in the Stanislaus District. Among the games they discuss are Central Catholic-St. Mary's and the biggie in Oakdale, where the Mustangs, The Modesto Bee's No. 1 team, host Folsom, The Sacramento Bee's No. 1 team.
More Videos
8:54
Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions
1:37
Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14
8:09
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
2:57
Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14
1:33
Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson
2:50
Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14
0:53
High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis
6:25
Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions
6:25
Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions
2:08
Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory
3:27
Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night
1:46
Watch players, coaches talk about Modesto's win over Modesto Christian
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
From the band to the cheerleaders and, of course, the players and coaches, there was a lot to see in Sonora, California, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2017, as Sonora High hosted Oakdale High in high school football.
Watch highlights of Modesto High School's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Watch interviews following Modesto High Schoo's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Joe Cortez and James Burns are back for Stanislaus Football Weekly's high school predictions presented by Doctors Medical Center of Modesto. Sonora-Oakdale? Modesto-Modesto Christian? The Bee's football writers tell all.
The Oakdale High football team left for La Jolla on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2016. The Mustangs will play Bishop's in the CIF Division III-A State Bowl game on Saturday. Oakdale coach Trent Merzon called it a 'business trip.'
Here's a quick look at Oakdale and Bishop's of La Jolla, the two teams that will play for the CIF State Championship 3A Bowl Game title in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)