'It was the right decision.' Raiders win appeal, star cleared to play vs. St. Mary's

Central Catholic running back Dauson Booker (3) has been cleared to play against St. Mary's on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Stockton. Booker was suspended for last week's game against Marin Catholic, but the game was canceled. The section would have forced Booker to sit this week, but the school won its appeal with the Valley Oak League. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com