Folsom set to invade Oakdale's Corral. 'We truly are the underdog,' Merzon says

Folsom High quarterback Kaiden Bennett accounted for seven touchdowns, including six through the air, as the Bulldogs routed Jesuit of Carmichael. Bennett leads Folsom, Sacramento's top-ranked program and No. 11 in the latest state poll, into The Corral to face Oakdale, the Modesto Bee's No. 1 team, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Brian Baer Special to the Bee