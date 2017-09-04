Stat Stars: Carter blows up like ‘Dynamite’ in East Union’s victory over Ceres

The East Union High football team attacks with an ACME tool kit.
Inside their bag of tricks: a “Bowling Ball,” 5-foot-5, 195-pound senior Isaiah Sholund; and the newest weapon, junior Raylan Carter, described by head coach Willie Herrera as a stick of “Dynamite.”
Sholund bludgeons defenses with square shoulders and hard inside running, while Carter is the speed merchant. He punishes teams for loading up the box to stop Sholund, bursting around the edge and into the secondary.
On Friday, Ceres never saw Carter’s blasts coming.
Literally, Bret Durossette and his staff couldn’t have game-planned for the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Carter, who wasn’t cleared to play by the Sac-Joaquin Section until Thursday. A transfer from Lathrop High, Carter wasn’t sure how he would factor into the Lancers’ season opener.
Uh, how does headliner sound?
Carter set a school rushing record, needing only six carries to amass 271 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 45.17 yards per carry, a school record in the MaxPreps era, and scored on runs of 64, 63, 52 and 76 yards.
“Once I get the ball and hit the corner, it’s going to the house,” Carter told The Manteca Bulletin after the game. “The line did a good job of opening the holes for me, so I just want to give thanks to those guys.”
East Union’s Wing offense is built for performances like this.
The Lancers feature two all-Valley Oak League offensive linemen in Jaysen Reindel and Nick Sims, and a stable of running backs. Sholund had 110 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries as new large-school No. 9 East Union gashed the Bulldogs for more than 600 yards of total offense.
“I got some dudes,” East Union offensive coordinator Jason Stock said. “... We’re more balanced than last year, because Raylan give us that presence.”
Each week, I’ll spotlight the top statistical performers. To nominate a player, submit the information to jburns@modbee.com or message me on Twitter @jburns1980. Here’s a look at the rest of last week’s statistical stars:
Bryce Peterson, quarterback, Downey: The junior quarterback was 24 of 34 for 358 yards and three touchdowns in an offensive onslaught against Patterson. He also rushed for two scores and caught another, showcasing his versatility and grit on the trick play. Peterson won a jump ball near the goal line and then dove between two defenders to complete the touchdown reception.
Davion Gates, running back, Modesto Christian: Gates rushed for 150 yards on 21 carries in a thrilling overtime loss to Capital Christian. He also had three tackles and an interception for the Crusaders, who put a serious scare into the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions.
Bobby Avina, quarterback, Gregori: The senior picked apart Merced’s secondary, completing 16 of his 20 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Through two games, Avina is 26 of 32 for 385 yards and five touchdowns.
Ryan Viodes, quarterback, Davis: One week after setting the school record for passing yards in a game, Viodes was back at it. This time, he picked on – and picked apart – Franklin of Stockton. Viodes was 14 of 26 for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another as the Spartans improved to 2-0.
Micah Irwin, wide receiver, Davis: After missing all of last season with a broken collarbone, Irwin has become Viodes’ top target in the Spartans’ exciting Spread offense. The 5-foot-9, 135-pound senior isn’t very big, but he shows up in big moments. He had eight catches for a school-record 247 yards and a touchdown against Franklin. For the season, he has 16 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Brandon Gray, defensive end/wide receiver, Beyer: Gray terrorized Golden Valley in the Patriots’ first win of the season. The two-way dynamo had five sacks, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections and scored two touchdowns.
Tyler Etharidge, running back, Turlock: Etharidge rushed for a team-high 155 yards on 22 carries as the large-school No. 5 Bulldogs grinded out a 14-13 victory at Clovis, a Central Section heavyweight.
Gunnar Selover, quarterback, Big Valley Christian: Selover had three touchdown passes as Big Valley shutout Valley Christian Academy, delivering first-year coach Brian Berkefeld his first win.
Kevin Reid, quarterback, El Capitan: It was a rough night for the Gauchos, who were roughed up by large-school No. 1 Oakdale, but Reid enjoyed an efficient outing. He completed 17 of his 22 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Anderson Guzman, running back, Livingston: The Wolves featured a balanced attack in their victory over reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champion Amador. Guzman churned out the tough yards, carrying the ball 22 times for 171 yards and a touchdown.
Audel Lopez, wide receiver, Livingston: Lopez stretched the field for the Wolves, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. The 5-foot-5 playmaker finished with seven receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. If Livingston is going to make some noise in a wide-open Western Athletic Conference, Lopez will need to sustain that connection with quarterback Eduardo Mendoza (214 yards, two TDs).
Josh Jacobson, fullback, Oakdale: Jacobson topped the 130-yard mark for the second consecutive week in the Mustangs’ blowout win over El Capitan. Jacobson posted a team-high 134 yards on 14 carries, four of which finished in the end zone.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments