Turlock, Gregori climb in Week 2 power rankings; Sonora on the verge of falling out

Large School
Comprised of teams from the Central California Conference, Modesto Metro Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference.
1. (1) Oakdale (2-0): The Mustangs’ three-headed monster in the backfield – seniors Josh Jacobson, Bronson Harmon and Cameron Cherry – terrorized El Capitan in a 50-13 victory, setting a clash of Northern California powers this week at The Corral. Oakdale is 79-6 at home since 2004, but that dominance will be tested by … Friday: vs. Folsom.
2. (2) Manteca (2-0): One week after holding off state-ranked Valley Christian, the Buffaloes had to rally in the final minutes of the game against Christian Brothers, one of the Sacramento region’s top programs. Gino Campiotti connected with Presley Keltner on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the final minute and then found Keltner again for the go-ahead two-point conversion. Friday: vs Enochs, at Don Lanphear Stadium.
3. (3) Central Catholic (1-0): The Raiders had their game at Marin Catholic canceled because of the extreme heat and concern over air quality following a fire near campus earlier in the week. The Raiders didn’t just lose a game; the cancellation also prolonged running back Dauson Booker’s suspension. He was ejected from a Week 0 win for spearing. Friday: at St. Mary’s.
4. (4) Downey (2-0): The Knights scored at will against Patterson in a 74-49 victory. It was the fifth time since 2011 that Downey’s “Air Raid” offense has topped 70 points. Bryce Peterson accounted for six touchdowns and Miles Lewis three for Downey, which has scored 132 points through the first two weeks. Friday: at Tokay.
5. (6) Turlock (1-1): Dustin Grein and Antonio Ruiz-Suarez returned interceptions for touchdowns and the Bulldogs blocked an extra point in the final minute, preserving a 14-13 victory at Clovis, a Central Section heavyweight. Friday: at Tracy.
6. (7) Gregori (2-0): The Jaguars became the first team from the city of Modesto to beat Merced in 13 years, and they did so with relative ease. Quarterback Bobby Avina tossed three touchdowns, while junior Marcelo Longstreth (interception) continues to be an X-factor. Friday: vs. El Capitan, at Merced College.
7. (9) Modesto (2-0): The Panthers are due for an offensive explosion and should be licking its chops with Patterson on deck. The Tigers gave up 74 points to Downey last week and should get no relief from Modesto, which features Zaire Eugene, the MMC’s top returning running back. Eugene found his stride against Stagg, rushing for 102 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Friday: vs. Patterson, at Chuck Hughes Stadium.
8. (5) Pitman (1-1): The Pride lost a shootout with Lincoln, 47-40. Tyler Stout scored on a 99-yard kickoff return early, and then made it a one-score game with a sweep with about a minute to go. Pitman attempted an onside kick, but the Trojans secured the ball and the win. Friday: vs. Pleasant Grove.
9. (nr) East Union (1-0): The Lancers made quite the debut last week, rushing for 505 yards in a 47-14 victory over Ceres. Transfer wingback Raylan Carter rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries, setting a MaxPreps era school record with 45 yards per carry. Friday: vs. Johansen.
10. (nr) Los Banos (2-0): The Tigers won a shootout on the road, defeating Liberty Ranch 42-34. Los Banos has benefited from a favorable schedule: Madera, Liberty Ranch and Friday’s opponent Golden Valley are collectively 1-5. Friday: vs. Golden Valley.
Dropped out: Merced (0-2), Buhach Colony (0-2).
Small School
Comprised of teams from the Central California Athletic Association, Mother Lode League, Southern League and Trans-Valley League.
1. (1) Hilmar (2-0): The Yellowjackets defeated their second large-school opponent in as many weeks, running away from Lathrop of the Valley Oak League. Quarterback Tristan Crowley accounted for all five of Hilmar’s touchdowns: Three through the air, including two to Carter Azevedo; and two more on the ground. Friday: at Gustine.
2. (3) Calaveras (2-0): Calaveras survived a test at Escalon, scoring 14 points in the final four minutes. After losing the first five games with Escalon, Calaveras coach Jason Weatherby has won the last two. Tristan Madson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a reverse, a run made possible by quarterback Kyle Byrd. According to the Calaveras Enterprise, Byrd escorted Madson into the end zone as a his lead blocker. Friday: at Modesto Christian.
3. (4) Orestimba (1-0): What was billed as one of the biggest Friday nights of the year for the Orestimba High athletic program ended in frustration. Less than six hours before kickoff, Orestimba was informed by Pacific Grove officials that they would not play the game because of the heat. The Warriors not only lost a contact and a home game, but the gate for the home opener represented one-fifth of the total athletic budget, according to principal Justin Pruett. Friday: at El Molino.
4. (nr) Ripon (2-0): The Indians vault into the top-5 after opening the season with victories over large-school Sierra and Galt, the latter a 49-0 thumping in their home opener. How dominant was Ripon against Galt? The Indians conceded just 3 rushing yards, a defensive performance highlighted by Michael Winters’ 70-yard interception return. Friday: vs. Sonora.
5. (2) Sonora (0-2): Ranked No. 1 to start the season, the Wildcats have been dominated by their first two opponents, including a 27-12 loss at Lodi last week. Sonora played that game without do-everything senior star Kane Rodgers, who was serving a one-game suspension after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties in the season opener. Friday: at Ripon.
Dropped out: Modesto Christian (0-2).
