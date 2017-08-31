How coaches, players prepare for big heat as prep football games loom

The Sac-Joaquin Section has announced a change in kickoff for 26 varsity games because of heat-related concerns.
The high on Friday in Modesto will be 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, forcing many schools to push back the start of their games, beginning at the lower levels.
Seventeen of those affected games involve at least one Stanislaus District team, including: Galt at Ripon (junior varsity starts at 6 p.m., varsity at 8); Enochs at West (JV at 6, with varsity to follow); Ripon Christian vs. Stone Ridge Christian, at Castle Air Force Base (varsity at 7:30); Lathrop at Hilmar (6:30/8:30); Lincoln of Stockton at Pitman (5:30/8); Sierra at Central Valley (6/8); Sonora vs. Lodi, at The Grape Bowl (6/8); Los Banos at Liberty Ranch (6/8); Gustine at Linden (6/8); Heritage at Pacheco (6/8:15); Delhi at Johansen (6/8); Manteca vs. Christian Brothers, at Sacramento City College (6/8); Amador at Livingston (6/8); and El Capitan at Oakdale (6/8).
The most extreme cases are Waterford at Hughson and Pacific Grove at Orestimba.
Orestimba football coach Aaron Souza said Pacific Grove nearly forfeited the game because of the extreme heat. Pacific Grove is nestled along the Pacific Coast, near Monterey. Last week, Pacific Grove opened the season at home against Watsonville. The temperature at kickoff was a chilly 60 degrees.
"We were in jeopardy of losing this game. They became very uncomfortable coming over here in this heat," Souza said. "Last week, they played Watsonville at home and the temperature was in the low 60s. So you're looking at a 40-degree difference. They were apprehensive of playing this game; they debated forfeiting. So we met in the middle."
For both Pacific Grove-Orestimba and Waterford-Hughson, the junior varsity games have been moved to 7 p.m.
Hughson officials don't expect the varsity game to start until 9.
"We're trying to play later so it's a little cooler and the sun isn't beating down on our players or the visiting players," said Andy Reese, Hughson High's athletic director and assistant principal. "The way our field is situated, it takes the sun out of the equation. It sits behind the trees. Is it late? Yes, but we feel like it's in the best interest for all of us."
Orestimba principal Justin Pruett said there will be mandatory water breaks at midway point in each quarter of the junior varsity and varsity games.
"The heat is a major concern for a team coming from the Monterey area," Pruett wrote in a message to The Bee.
Added Souza: "This is the way of life if you live in the Central Valley, but safety is always our No. 1 priority. People have to realize we're coaching kids. This game is violent as it is, so everything we do has to be about player safety. Part of player safety is playing when the sun goes down and making sure our kids are fully hydrated during the contest."
