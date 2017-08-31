Predictions: If you want your football team to win early, you’d better have this.

Experience matters as much in high school football as talent or sheer numbers.
That much was clear in Week 0 as the programs with veteran-laden rosters cruised down victory lane.
Del Campo of Fair Oaks made the trek to Merced with 33 seniors, each battle-hardened from the Cougars’ Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff run in 2016. The Bears, whose nucleus is comprised of juniors, were no match, losing 41-14.
In Sonora, where the Wildcats possess a rich collection of young talent, Oakdale (1-0) marched up the hill with a starting rotation of 18 seniors. Thirteen of those players started last season as the Mustangs’ ran roughshod to the school’s first state championship.
Sonora, by contrast, started 15 juniors. The final score: Oakdale 47, Sonora 13.
“We’re starting all juniors almost everywhere,” Sonora coach Bryan Craig said. “We didn’t know where we were after the scrimmage. We thought this would be a good measurement for us. Well, we’re not anywhere where we need to be. We are very young.”
Don’t worry about the Wildcats (0-1) and Bears, though. While they’ve got room to grow, their ceilings are much higher than most teams in the Stanislaus District.
As long as the Wildcats stay healthy, they’re a heavy favorite to win a fourth consecutive Mother Lode League title and threaten Capital Christian (at Modesto Christian Friday) in the D-V playoffs.
Merced will contend in the Central California Conference, largely because the program knows no different. The Bears won league titles from 2012 to 2015, and have won at least six games 10 times in the last 13 years.
For both of these programs, growth might start slowly. Sonora travels to Lodi, where they’ll have to contend with the Flames in their season opener. Making matters worse, the Wildcats will be without captain and do-it-all senior Kane Rodgers, who was ejected from last week’s loss.
Merced faces another team loaded with seniors. Of the 57 players on Gregori’s roster, 36 are seniors. That’s a staggering percentage.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s marquee matchups around the Stanislaus District, including Merced-Gregori:
Downey (1-0) at Patterson (1-0): Downey won last year’s meeting of defending league champions, 50-21. Patterson would lose eight of its first nine games, rendering it a non-factor in the WAC just one year after going unbeaten in the regular season. Today’s Tigers resemble that 2015 team. Gabe Sanchez is a dual-threat quarterback, who scored two rushing touchdowns in Patterson’s season-opening 37-27 victory at Palo Alto. He also tossed one touchdown, a 15-yard strike to James Perez. Patterson promises to be tough against the run, which may do them no good this week. Downey has the most prolific passing attack in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section, and that hasn’t changed with junior Bryce Peterson at the controls. Peterson was 18 of 28 for 259 yards and two touchdowns in his debut. All signs point to this game being a shootout on the Westside and Downey flourishes in those conditions. Pick: Downey.
Merced (0-1) at Gregori (1-0): Jason McCoy has never beaten Merced, but the Gregori coach says he’s never had a team as capable as this. The Jaguars feature special talent in each phase of the game, including tight end Gabe Sanchez, juniors Marcello and Trey Longstreth, and quarterback Bobby Avina. A win over the Bears would send a clear message to the rest of the Modesto Metro Conference, and it’s this: The Jags are for real. … Merced features an electric set of juniors, led by quarterback Dhameer Warren and wide receiver Xavier Stewart. … Gregori is ranked No. 7 in The Bee’s large-school power ranking, while Merced dropped to No. 8 after last week’s loss. Pick: Gregori.
Central Catholic (1-0) at Marin Catholic (1-0): The Raiders have won the last two meetings with Marin Catholic, each at David Patton Field. This time, however, Central Catholic must travel to Kentfield Saturday to play the Wildcats, ranked in many Northern California polls. Marin Catholic whipped Campolindo in their season opener, 42-21, and would love nothing more than to avenge its losses to Central Catholic. Still, it’s hard to pick against coach Roger Canepa and the Raiders; they’ve met nearly every challenge in the last five years. After a quiet summer, Central Catholic erupted for 68 points in a victory over Riordan. The Raiders certainly looked the part on opening night: multifaceted run game, stout defense, and superior special teams. Pick: Central Catholic.
Manteca (1-0) at Christian Brothers (0-0), at Sacramento City College: The Buffaloes won a thriller with state-ranked Valley Christian of San Jose in their opener, 22-20. Manteca jumped out to a 22-7 lead and then held on. Valley Christian missed a 40-yard field in the final seconds. The victory validates Manteca as a Valley Oak League and Sac-Joaquin Section title contender, and confirms quarterback Gino Campiotti’s place on West Coast college watch lists. Campiotti was 11 of 15 with three TDs in the first half against Valley Christian’s ballyhooed secondary. … Christian Brothers is ranked No. 16 in The Sacramento Bee poll, features heavily-recruited tight end Spencer Webb (660 receiving yards in 2016), and will make its debut on Friday. Pick: Manteca.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Week 1 Predictions
Last week
Burns: 24-9. Cortez: 25-8.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Mariposa at Summerville. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Summerville
Friday, Sept. 1
Valley Christian (Roseville) at Big Valley Christian. Burns: BVC. Cortez: BVC.
Buhach Colony vs. Tracy. Burns: Tracy. Cortez: Buhach Colony.
Delhi at Johansen. Burns: Delhi. Cortez: Delhi.
Ceres at East Union. Burns: East Union. Cortez: East Union.
Calaveras at Escalon. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras.
Turlock Christian at Foresthill. Burns: Foresthill. Cortez: Foresthill.
Davis at Franklin. Burns: Davis. Cortez: Davis.
Beyer at Golden Valley. Burns: Beyer. Cortez: Golden Valley.
Merced at Gregori. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Merced.
Lathrop at Hilmar. Burns: Lathrop. Cortez: Lathrop.
Waterford at Hughson. Burns: Hughson. Cortez: Hughson.
Liberty Ranch vs. Los Banos (at Galt). Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos.
Gustine at Linden. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine.
Amador at Livingston. Burns: Amador. Cortez: Amador.
Lodi vs. Sonora (at The Grape Bowl). Burns: Sonora. Cortez: Sonora.
Manteca vs. Christian Brothers (at Sacramento City College) Burns: Manteca. Cortez: Manteca.
Atwater at McNair. Burns: McNair. Cortez: McNair.
Capital Christian at Modesto Christian. Burns: Capital Chr. Cortez: Capital Chr.
El Capitan at Oakdale. Burns: Oakdale. Cortez: Oakdale.
Downey at Patterson. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey.
Pitman vs. Lincoln (at Turlock). Burns: Pitman. Cortez: Pitman.
Galt at Ripon. Burns: Ripon. Cortez: Ripon.
Ripon Christian vs. Stone Ridge Christian Burns: Ripon Christian. Cortez: Stone Ridge Chr..
Western Sierra (Rocklin) at Riverbank. Burns: Riverbank. Cortez: Riverbank.
Sierra vs. Central Valley (at Ceres). Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley.
Modesto at Stagg. Burns: Modesto. Cortez: Modesto.
Enochs at West. Burns: Enochs. Cortez: Enochs.
Turlock at Clovis. Burns: Clovis. Cortez: Clovis.
Pacific Grove at Orestimba. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba.
Heritage (Brentwood) at Pacheco. Burns: Heritage. Cortez: Heritage.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Central Catholic at Marin Catholic Burns: Central Catholic. Cortez: Marin Catholic.
Comments