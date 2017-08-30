Stanislaus District high school football stanindgs after Week 0

Modesto Metro Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Gregori
1-0
37
0
Modesto
1-0
26
14
Davis
1-0
42
35
Downey
1-0
58
55
Enochs
0-1
10
14
Beyer
0-1
14
21
Johansen
0-1
18
40
Central California Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
1-0
16
0
Atwater
0-1
9
12
Turlock
0-1
16
34
Golden Valley
0-1
0
37
Merced
0-1
14
41
El Capitan
0-1
24
44
Buhach Colony
0-1
55
58
Western Athletic Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Central Valley
1-0
12
9
Pacheco
1-0
35
14
Patterson
1-0
37
27
Ceres
1-0
48
42
Livingston
0-1
28
31
Los Banos
0-0
0
0
Trans Valley League
School
Overall
PF
PA
*Riverbank
1-0
64
0
Ripon
1-0
19
7
Escalon
1-0
14
10
Mountain House
1-0
33
12
Hilmar
1-0
21
14
Hughson
1-0
40
18
Modesto Christian
0-1
14
26
*Independent
Valley Oak League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Central Catholic
1-0
68
7
Oakdale
1-0
47
13
Lathrop
1-0
33
16
Manteca
1-0
22
20
Kimball
0-1
7
14
Sierra
0-1
7
19
Weston Ranch
0-1
42
48
East Union
0-0
0
0
Southern League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
1-0
42
0
Orestimba
1-0
48
20
Delhi
1-0
31
28
Le Grand
0-1
0
25
Denair
0-1
2
48
Gustine
0-0
0
0
Mariposa County
0-0
0
0
Waterford
0-0
0
0
Mother Lode League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Argonaut
1-0
31
0
Summerville
1-0
48
2
Calaveras
1-0
44
24
Amador
0-1
3
7
Linden
0-1
35
44
Sonora
0-1
13
47
Bret Harte
0-1
7
61
Central California Athletic Alliance
School
Overall
PF
PA
Stone Ridge Christian
1-0
37
8
Millennium
0-1
0
42
Turlock Christian
0-1
14
46
Brookside Christian
0-1
46
80
Big Valley Christian
0-0
0
0
Sierra Ridge Academy
0-0
0
0
