High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football stanindgs after Week 0

August 30, 2017 8:39 PM

Modesto Metro Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Gregori

1-0

37

0

Modesto

1-0

26

14

Davis

1-0

42

35

Downey

1-0

58

55

Enochs

0-1

10

14

Beyer

0-1

14

21

Johansen

0-1

18

40

Central California Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

1-0

16

0

Atwater

0-1

9

12

Turlock

0-1

16

34

Golden Valley

0-1

0

37

Merced

0-1

14

41

El Capitan

0-1

24

44

Buhach Colony

0-1

55

58

Western Athletic Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Central Valley

1-0

12

9

Pacheco

1-0

35

14

Patterson

1-0

37

27

Ceres

1-0

48

42

Livingston

0-1

28

31

Los Banos

0-0

0

0

Trans Valley League

School

Overall

PF

PA

*Riverbank

1-0

64

0

Ripon

1-0

19

7

Escalon

1-0

14

10

Mountain House

1-0

33

12

Hilmar

1-0

21

14

Hughson

1-0

40

18

Modesto Christian

0-1

14

26

*Independent

Valley Oak League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Central Catholic

1-0

68

7

Oakdale

1-0

47

13

Lathrop

1-0

33

16

Manteca

1-0

22

20

Kimball

0-1

7

14

Sierra

0-1

7

19

Weston Ranch

0-1

42

48

East Union

0-0

0

0

Southern League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

1-0

42

0

Orestimba

1-0

48

20

Delhi

1-0

31

28

Le Grand

0-1

0

25

Denair

0-1

2

48

Gustine

0-0

0

0

Mariposa County

0-0

0

0

Waterford

0-0

0

0

Mother Lode League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Argonaut

1-0

31

0

Summerville

1-0

48

2

Calaveras

1-0

44

24

Amador

0-1

3

7

Linden

0-1

35

44

Sonora

0-1

13

47

Bret Harte

0-1

7

61

Central California Athletic Alliance

School

Overall

PF

PA

Stone Ridge Christian

1-0

37

8

Millennium

0-1

0

42

Turlock Christian

0-1

14

46

Brookside Christian

0-1

46

80

Big Valley Christian

0-0

0

0

Sierra Ridge Academy

0-0

0

0

