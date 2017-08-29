‘I hope he learned his lesson.’ Bee’s top returning football player must sit Friday.

The Bee’s top returning football player won’t play Friday.
Sonora High’s Kane Rodgers must sit out the Wildcats’ game at Lodi after he was ejected from last week’s opener against rival Oakdale.
Rodger was flagged for his second unsportsmanlike foul and removed from the game late in the third quarter after a 2-yard loss. Sonora’s sideline contended Rodgers was provoked, that his ankle had been twisted at the bottom of the pile.
Only Rodgers was penalized, though, adding to the frustration mounting on the home sideline. By then, large-school No. 1 Oakdale was in control of the scoreboard.
The Mustangs won the 101st meeting between the Highway 108 rivals, 47-13. The loss knocked Sonora out of the No. 1 spot in The Bee’s small-school power ranking.
“We’ve had this discussion,” Sonora coach Bryan Craig told The Bee following the game. “‘People know who you are this year. You’re not going to surprise anybody. They’re going to come into a game and try to take No. 2 away.’ They’re going to try to get into your head, and unfortunately, he let them get into his head tonight. I hope he learned his lesson, because he has to sit next week.”
Rodgers will be hard to replace, but Craig has a plan.
A committee will share Rodgers’ many duties. He is the team’s starting safety and slot back, kicker and return specialist.
Senior Kellen Phillips will fill Rodgers’ roles, offensively and defensively, while Conner Pullen will handle kicking duties. Craig wasn’t sure who would return kicks.
They’ll have big shoes to fill.
Rodgers is one of the most decorated and versatile talents in the Sac-Joaquin Section. He was named MaxPreps’ Sophomore of the Year for the Sac-Joaquin Section after tying the school record for interceptions (12). Last fall, he shared the MLL’s MVP award with teammates Bradley Canepa and Killian Rosko. The triumvirate helped the Wildcats to the No. 1 seed in the Division V section playoffs.
Rodgers was second on the team in rushing with 859 yards and 17 touchdowns, and third in receiving with 317 yards and five scores. He also intercepted five passes, collected 124 tackles and finished with 23 total TDs, tops on the team.
He was No. 1 on The Bee’s list of top-50 returning players released over the last two months.
“It’s a lot when you take a guy like him off the field,” Craig said. “He’s our punter. He’s our kick returner. He’s a safety. He’s a slot. It’s going to get give other young guys an opportunity, and I hope Kane learns from it.”
His absence puts the Wildcats’ youth and inexperience back in the spotlight. Last week, Sonora started 15 juniors and the coaching staff expended a lot of energy teaching in between plays. Their mettle will be tested again Friday as the Flames begin their season in front of a home crowd at The Grape Bowl.
“We told the juniors they needed to step and they didn’t step up,” Craig said. “... We have to execute better than we did and we can do that. We could have made it a closer game, but I don’t know that we could have beat them.”
Even without Rodgers, Sonora is the betting-line favorite. Lodi hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, while the Wildcats have blossomed into one of the top small-school programs in the section. Sonora is two years removed from a section championships and hosting a CIF Northern California regional bowl.
“We got to learn from this game and get better,” Craig said.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments