Quarterback’s dream: Davis commits to throwing the ball 80 percent of the time

The Davis High football team was on the fast track to a ninth straight defeat on Friday evening, a stretch of futility nearly a year long.
Then senior quarterback Ryan Viodes put the Spartans on his shoulders, turning the season opener against Bear Creek with his arm and feet.
“Ryan is such a good athlete. He literally plays quarterback, wide receiver in certain situations, starts at strong safety, and he’s our punter,” Davis coach Tim Garcia said. “He’s dynamic. He played like a senior is supposed to.”
Davis won a shootout at Modesto Junior College, defeating the Bruins 42-35. The Spartans racked up more than 500 yards of total offense, an encouraging sign for coach Tim Garcia who changed systems in the offseason.
The Spartans are running an uptempo Spread similar to the offense Garcia used at Central Valley from 2006 to 2011. He’s incorporated pieces of Modesto Junior College’s “NASCAR” offense and Downey’s “Air Raid” attack in hopes of rescucitating the program.
Davis spent time with MJC coach Rusty Stivers over the summer, picking apart his playbook.
“Our system us mocking his system in a way – the verbage and style and philosophy,” Davis said. “A lot of the stuff we’ve already been doing, but he’s helped simplify things. ... We’re going to commit to throwing the ball 80 percent of the time.”
Trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, the Davis offense came to life with Viodes at the controls. He completed 18 of his 31 passes for a school record 430 yards and four touchdowns.
Viodes also rushed for two scores as the Spartans outscored Bear Creek 20-8 in the second half.
“We knew going into a new offensive system that we were going to take some shots,” Garcia said. “We knew we were going to hit home runs and have some three-and-outs. We missed a few shots early on, but once we hit that first one ... the confidence started rolling.”
For all of its struggles in recent years, Davis has dominated its series with Bear Creek. The Spartans edged the Bruins in their 2016 opener, 14-13, and then beat Franklin the next week, too.
The 2-0 start was dashed by eight consecutive blowout losses. To sustain success, Garcia said the Spartans must stay healthy.
“It’s going to come down to depth and staying healthy,” he said. “We’ve got a united group that believes and works hard. We believe our No. 1s can play with most people.”
Davis travels to Franklin Friday evening. Kickoff is at 7:15.
Here’s a look at the rest of last week’s standouts and stars:
Jacob Bettencourt, Orestimba quarterback: Bettencourt threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ victory at Mendota, the reigning Central Section Division V champions. The junior’s top target is classmate Tyler Vargas, who had more than 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Andrew Gibson, Ceres running back: The hard-charging senior rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries. Do the math – that’s almost 14 yards per carry. Gibson highlighted an offensive explosion by the Bulldogs, whose balanced attack helped them beat Weston Ranch of the Valley Oak League. Sophomore quarterback Dalton Durossette was 13-of-19 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Dauson Booker, Central Catholic running back: After an injury-plagued junior season, Booker launched his star with a takeover performance on Friday. Booker rushed for 190 yards on 13 carries, scoring twice as the Raiders dusted Riordan of San Francisco. Booker also returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.
Bronson Harmon, Oakdale running back/safety: Harmon provided several big moments in the Mustangs’ runaway victory over Sonora. He opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown reception and later punctuated the victory with a 48-yard scoring run. He also recovered a fumble late in the first quarter.
Cameron Ellak, Hughson running back: Ellak rushed for 103 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Huskies’ 40-18 victory over Johansen, and he did most the damage early. Ellak scored on runs on 2, 7 and 7 yards in the first quarter as Hughson jumped out to a 40-0 lead at the half.
Matthew Jones, Riverbank quarterback/defensive back: Jones got it done on both sides of the ball for the Bruins, who opened their season with a rousing 58-0 victory over Madison Park Academy. Jones had touchdown passes to Nathan Alanis (64 yards) and Billy Williams (17 yards), and also returned an interception for a score.
Billy Williams, Riverbank running back: Williams scored three different ways for the Bruins. He opened the scoring with a pick-6 and later reeled in a 17-yard pass from Jones. He closed the first quarter with a 33-yard burst to make it 42-0, inducing a running clock.
Micah Irwin, Davis wide receiver/defensive back: Irwin’s hands were a difference-maker for the Spartans. He was one of Viodes’ top targets with eight catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes, including a pass at the end of the game to seal the 42-35 victory.
To submit a statistical star, please email jburns@modbee.com, or send him a direct message on Twitter @jburns1980.
