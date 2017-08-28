The Modesto Bee’s Stanislaus District high school football power rankings, Week 1

Large-School

Comprised of teams from the Central California Conference, Modesto Metro Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference.

1. (1) Oakdale (1-0): Fueled by the horrors of a loss to Sonora to start the 2016 season, the Mustangs unleashed all that frustration on their ancient rival on Friday. Oakdale rushed for more than 400 yards and pulled all of its starters before the fourth quarter in a 47-13 victory, knocking Sonora from No. 1 in the small-school poll. Friday: vs. El Capitan.

2. (2) Manteca (1-0): The Buffaloes toppled state-ranked Valley Christian of San Jose behind a dominating first-half performance from quarterback Gino Campiotti, who completed 11 of his 15 passes with three touchdowns as Manteca jumped to a 22-7 lead. The Buffaloes survived as last-second field goal try by Valley Christian and won in dramatic fashion, 22-20. Friday: at Christian Brothers (Sacramento City College).

3. (3) Central Catholic (1-0): Highly-touted senior Dauson Booker rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdown, and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders rolled over Riordan of San Francisco. D’Angelo Bellamy and Kyle Jacklich also had two TDs apiece. Saturday: at Marin Catholic.

4. (4) Downey (1-0): The Knights won a double-overtime thriller at Buhach Colony, a game that forced many of the Knights’ young stars to grow up in a hurry. One of those junior talents is quarterback Bryce Peterson, who changed the game with a decision at the line of scrimmage. Peterson scanned the defense and checked out of a pass, providing running back Miles Lewis with the hero moment. Friday: at Patterson.

5. (7) Pitman (1-0): Antonio Reyes set the tone in the Pride’s 16-0 victory over Napa. Reyes returned the opening kickoff for a score and Pitman never looked back. Vladimir Montejo kicked a field goal and Jakob Partida iced the win with a 60-yard touchdown run. The Pride was the only CCC team to win their opener. Friday: vs. Lincoln.

6. (5) Turlock (0-1): The Bulldogs led Northern California-power Freedom early, but were outscored 17-0 over the second and third quarters. Dallin Tilby laced a 26-yard field to give Turlock a 3-0 lead, but the Bulldogs struggled to find a flow offensively with first-year quarterback Jonah Kosakeiwicz. Freedom ran 26 more plays. Friday: at Clovis.

7. (8) Gregori (1-0): The Jaguars took advantage of Golden Valley’s miscues in a 37-0 victory. Gabe Sanchez looked the part of Division I recruit. The 6-foot-5 tight end hauled in a 15-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter, punishing the Cougars for a fumble. Friday: vs. Merced.

8. (6) Merced (0-1): The junior-laden Bears had no answer for Del Campo’s overwhelming experience. Braced by a 33-man senior class, the Cougars crushed Merced on opening night, 41-14. One bright spot for the Bears: the healthy connection between junior quarterback Dhameer Warren and wide receiver Xavier Stewart, who had two touchdown receptions. Friday: at Gregori.

9. (9) Modesto (1-0): Named the starting quarterback after a summer-long battle with Norvale Howard, R.J. Berumen rewarded head coach Brett Wagner’s faith with a career night in a 26-14 victory over Modesto Christian. Berumen rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and opened the scoring with a 46-yard scoring strike to Connor Cruce. Friday: at Stagg.

10. (10) Buhach Colony (0-1): The Thunder hang in the top-10 after pushing fourth-ranked Downey to the brink in their season opener. Buhach Colony rocketed out to a 28-8 lead in the first half, and then lost its grip. Downey scored on the final play of the first half, a 40-yard touchdown by Isaiah Johnson, and the Knights outscored the Thunder 28-16 in the second half to force overtime. Friday: vs. Tracy.

Others to watch: Patterson (1-0), East Union, Pacheco (1-0).

Small-School

Comprised of teams from the Central California Athletic Association, Mother Lode League, Southern League and Trans-Valley League.

1. (2) Hilmar (1-0): The Yellowjackets used a 14-0 rally in the second half to stun Beyer, a large-school opponent from the MMC. Isaac Sharp and Tyler Amarante found the end zone for Hilmar, which offset some of its struggles offensively with three sacks and two interceptions. Friday: vs. Lathrop.

2. (1) Sonora (0-1): The Wildcats fall to No. 2 after a blowout loss to large-school No. 1 Oakdale. With 15 juniors in the starting lineup, Sonora stumbled through its opener against the reigning state champions, a polished opponent. To make matters worse, returning Mother Lode League MVP Kane Rodgers was ejected for two unsportsmanlike penalties and will sit out this week. Friday: at Lodi (Grape Bowl).

3. (3) Calaveras (1-0): Defense set the tone in Calaveras’ 44-24 victory over El Capitan. Calaveras sacked Gaucho quarterback Kevin Reid in the end zone on the second play of the game. El Capitan never recovered. Calaveras led by as many as 30 points and rushed for 3340 yards. Friday: at Escalon.

4. (4) Orestimba (1-0): The Warriors handed the reigning Central Section Division V champions their first home loss in two years behind a dominating performance by Jacob Bettencourt. The junior quarterback threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two to all-conference wide receiver Tyler Vargas. Friday: vs. Pacific Grove.

5. (5) Modesto Christian (0-1): The Crusaders suffered a loss to a large-school opponent (No. 9 Modesto), but hang in the top-5 for at least one more week. Modesto Christian hosts Capital Christian in “The Fish Bowl,” and coach Mike Parsons team can ill-afford the same mistakes and penalties against the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions. Friday: vs. Capital Christian.

Others to watch: Escalon (1-0), Hughson (1-0).