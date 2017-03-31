Wagner succeeds Wallace as Modesto High football coach

Brett Wagner has been promoted as the new football coach at Modesto High.
The former freshman and sophomore coach takes over a program that has made four consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearances.
“I love working here. I love the program and the staff,” said Wagner, a Social Sciences teacher on campus and the varsity golf coach. “I said, ‘Hey, let’s give it a try and do the best we can.’ We got great kids and it’s a great place to be. I couldn’t be any happier.”
I have an exceptional group of kids – exceptional talent – and exceptional coaches around me. The buck stops with me. I’ve got a challenge ahead of me, but I’m excited to take it on.
Wagner has been a lower-level coach at Modesto for the last four years, serving first under former varsity coach Richie Alkire.
“He’s young and energetic, and we think he’ll do a good job,” said athletic director Donnie Wallace, the man whom Wagner replaces.
Wallace took over the varsity program on an interim basis prior to the 2015 season when Alkire left unexpectedly to be close to his ailing mother in Michigan.
“It was a crazy time when he left,” Wagner said. “We were in a state of ‘Uh-oh, what do we do?’ ”
Wallace was the stabilizing force. In his two seasons, the Panthers went 13-9 and earned a share of the Modesto Metro Conference crown in 2015. Modesto looked poised to defend that title last fall, winning six of its first seven games with one of the top offenses in the Stanislaus District.
However, injuries to key players, notably quarterback Norvale Howard (ankle) and running back Zaire Eugene (head), iced the Panthers. They lost four straight to close the season, including a 64-7 drubbing to eventual section and Northern California champion St. Mary’s in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
The good news for Wagner is that most of that talent returns.
“If everything had stayed the same, me and Scott (Vincent) were thinking we could be 10-0 this fall … if everyone stays healthy,” Wallace said. “They have everyone coming back and should be competing for a league title. I didn’t leave the cupboard bare.”
The Panthers have an explosive senior class that, when healthy, featured some of the top playmakers in the Modesto Metro Conference. Some of standouts set to return are: quarterbacks Norvale Howard and R.J. Berumen; running back Chris Styles; wide receivers Conor Cruce and Taye McElvaine; and top tacklers Blake Brasil and Ryan Henriques.
Not everyone is coming back. Wagner has had to fill at least two holes on his varsity staff.
Wallace’s top assistants – offensive coordinator Scott Vincent and defensive coordinator Ken Hindman – have left the program.
Wagner will replace Vincent with former sophomore coach and longtime friend Brad Taylor, while Keith Parker will call the defense. Parker served as the varsity defensive backs coach last fall.
Wallace stepped down following two successful seasons. He said he was forced to abandon his post as football coach because of a balky back and growing demands as the Modesto City Schools’ district athletic director.
He, like the MMC, is a fallout of the recent realignment vote.
The Modesto Metro Conference, as currently constructed, will be split into two leagues at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Beyer, Davis and Johansen will move into the Western Athletic Conference, while Downey, Enochs, Gregori, and Modesto will remain together in a makeshift MMC with Turlock and Pitman.
What was once a harmonious process among the seven MCS schools, now becomes a difficult puzzle.
Among his other responsibilities, Wallace will oversee the scheduling of games, officials and stadium sites across two leagues.
It was hard, but it was the right decision. I got to let these guys, who are young and energetic, do it.
“It was hard, but it was the right decision,” he said. “I got to let these guys, who are young and energetic, do it. It’s not that I don’t have the energy. I really enjoyed it. It was a fun two years while I was doing it. Now, I’m being pulled in a couple of different directions.”
Wagner has spent the last four years developing the Panthers’ talent at the lower levels. He’s coached Howard and many of the upperclassmen.
That foundation should serve Modesto well as it transitions from Wallace to Wagner.
Or so he hopes.
“With the kids we have and the talent we have, that’s the daunting reality,” Wagner said. “I have an exceptional group of kids – exceptional talent – and exceptional coaches around me.
“The buck stops with me. I’ve got a challenge ahead of me, but I’m excited to take it on.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
