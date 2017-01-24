Ex-Ripon football coach Johnson hired to lead Sierra High

Former Ripon football head coach Chris Johnson has been hired for the same position at Sierra High in Manteca, the school announced Tuesday.
Johnson coached at his alma mater from 2004 to 2015, where he compiled a 77-53 record and made seven trips to the postseason. He led the Indians to back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2012-13
After the 2015 season, Johnson stepped away from coaching.
“I was at kind of a crossroads,” said the 1988 Ripon graduate. “Did I want to stay in coaching or did I want to get into administration? I have two daughters; one is a freshman at UCLA and the other is a freshman at Ripon, and I just needed some time to take care of things.”
But make no mistake: The sidelines still called to Johnson.
“For me it wasn’t about Friday nights – though I did miss them,” said Johnson, who will take over for Jeff Harbison, who guided Sierra to the 2015 Division IV-A state title and an 88-49 mark since 2005. “Really, it was about the connection with the kids and the school and the community.”
After taking a year off from football, Johnson, who served as Ripon athletic director from 2003 to 2016, began this year teaching at Sierra.
“Chris brings immediate recognition as a first-class coach to a football program which has already been established as a top tier medium school program within the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section,” said Timberwolves AD Anthony Chapman. “Chris uses the sport of football as a vehicle to teach kids how to be successful in life. His leadership and integrity will empower our young men and women to achieve at their fullest potential, both on and off the field.”
In an odd twist of fate, Johnson’s first game as Sierra’s head coach will be against Ripon on Aug. 25 in Manteca.
