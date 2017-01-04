Bland cousins will play final high school football games in Hawaii

The name has become synonymous with success at Central Catholic High.
For the last 13 years, Central Catholic’s decorated football program has been powered by at least one player with Bland blood.
That era will come to an end next week when cousins Montell and DaRon Bland play their final games in a Central Catholic helmet.
The two have been selected for the Jr Prep Sports All-Select Paradise Football Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Blands will represent California against all-stars from American Samoa and Hawaii. California will play American Samoa on Jan. 12, and then both will play a Hawaiian team on Jan. 14.
“It’s always special to share it with a teammate,” Central Catholic athletic director and defensive coordinator Billy Hylla said. “They are cousins, but really they’re like brothers. They’ll do anything for each other. To go through this journey – all the hard work, the practices and the games – and get this at the end, you couldn’t write up a better ending for the two of them.”
All four games will be played inside Aloha Stadium, home to the University of Hawaii and the Pro Bowl.
The Bland family will depart from Sacramento on Jan. 9, and will spend a week living the island life.
“I’m on the computer right now looking up tours,” Montell said during a phone interview on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Montell and DaRon were approached by Jr Prep Sports during a 7-on-7 tournament at De La Salle over the summer. The invitation arrived soon thereafter.
At the conclusion of the games, the Blands will announce their college plans. Both are being courted by Causeway rivals UC Davis and Sacramento State.
Montell also has interest from Cal Poly.
“It’s a big deal to me,” said Montell, a two-way talent who will play linebacker at the Paradise Classic. “They came up to me and DaRon and it was always in the back of our minds. When it (the invitation) came, we jumped on it. To raise enough money to go was a big deal for us. It gives us a chance to play in an all-star game in Hawaii, a place we’ve never been.”
Over the last four years, Montell and DaRon have helped place the Central Catholic football program among California’s elite, including national power and perennial CIF State title contender De La Salle.
The Raiders won four consecutive CIF State Bowl titles from 2012-2015 – a feat matched only by De La Salle – and Montell, a four-year varsity starter, played a significant role in the last three.
Montell rushed 2,209 yards and 38 touchdowns in four seasons, but saved his best for the brightest stage. As a freshman, Montell rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the Raiders’ 36-23 victory over Bakersfield Christian in the 2013 Division IV State Bowl. He was named the game’s MVP.
Two years later, Montell set the tone against San Marino in the Open Division Small School State Bowl with 104 yards and one touchdown on just nine carries. Central Catholic went onto defeat San Marino, 56-21, clinching its fourth straight State Bowl.
“I accomplished more than enough. It’s not always about accolades, but the relationships with the people to your left and to your right,” said Montell, a preseason All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection, All-District linebacker and former Cal-Hi Sports all-state honoree.
“I feel like I made a difference on and off the field, and the state championships were a bonus. It was more time to spend with the people around me.”
The 2015 State Bowl also served as DaRon’s launch party. The cornerback returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter and established himself as one of the top Northern California prospects in his class.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback/wide receiver played three varsity seasons. He was also named to the all-section preseason team and followed that honor up with the Valley Oak League’s Defensive Player of the Year award and All-District selection.
DaRon closed his senior season with 24 receptions for 580 yards and eight touchdowns, 49 tackles and three interceptions, including a 104-yard pick-six.
“It’s going to be different,” Montell said. “This will be the first time not playing in a Central Catholic uniform in four years. It’s going to be fun and bittersweet, but not many people get to play another game after their season has ended.”
Hylla said the Blands’ individual accolades are a result of their team-first approach.
“When you put the team goals first and make the team a priority, the individual accolades will come along with that,” Hylla said. “Montell and DaRon have always done that. Team has always been No. 1. It was never ‘I need the ball’ or ‘I need to play this position.’ Our team was successful because of guys like that. And because we’re successful, guys like that will get those opportunities.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
