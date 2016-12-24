High School Football

The Bee's 2016 All-District large- and small-school football teams

By James Burns

Large Schools

QB – Danny Velasquez, Turlock: Dual-threat senior repeated as the Central California Conference’s Most Valuable Player after guiding Bulldogs to first league title since 2003.

RB – Jared Rice, Central Catholic: Shifty senior was named the Valley Oak League MVP after rushing for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also returned three kickoffs.

RB – Cameron Cherry, Oakdale: Junior flourished in the wing-T, rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns despite limited carries.

WR – Calvin Grover, Downey: Modesto Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year had 73 catches for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns.

WR – Jose Garcia, Manteca: A first-team all-VOL selection, Garcia had 62 catches for 951 yards and 10 touchdowns.

WR – Marcellus Boykins-Hall, Ceres: Senior led the Stanislaus District in receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,145) while finding the end zone nine times.

OL – Nico Sarale, Oakdale: A first-team all-VOL selection, Sarale anchored the Mustangs’ record-setting offensive line.

OL – Brandon Williamson, Central Catholic: Junior was named to the all-VOL first team as an offensive and defensive lineman.

OL – Chris Martinez, Pitman: At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, this Nevada-bound senior was the foundation for most of Pitman’s success this season.

OL – Jacob Geist, Los Banos: The 6-1, 235-pound senior was a three-year starter for Los Banos and the Western Athletic Conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Year.

OL – Tyler Bowers, Downey: The MMC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year was Downey’s only senior starter up front.

UTILITY – Devan Bass, Pitman: Did it all for the Pride, totaling 1,036 rushing yards, nearly 400 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

UTILITY – Malcome Green, Downey: Named the MMC MVP after amassing 1,785 total yards and 16 touchdowns, including 1,107 rushing yards in a pass-heavy offense.

K – Bryce Wade, Central Catholic: Converted 50 of 51 point-after kicks and was 4 of 7 on field-goal attempts with a long of 38 yards. Also put 36 kickoffs into the end zone.

DL – Mustafa Noel-Johnson, Turlock: The 6-2, 250-pound senior had more than 100 tackles and was named the CCC’s Best Defensive Player for the second straight season.

DL – Eric Mejia, Central Valley: The 6-2, 256-pound senior was named WAC MVP after leading Hawks to their first league title.

DL – Justin Kakala, Manteca: Junior led the Buffaloes with 11 sacks and highlighted a playoff win over Los Banos with a punt block and return for his first career touchdown.

DL – Dylan Weltmer, Beyer: MMC’s Outstanding Defensive Lineman led the Patriots in tackles with 93. Also deflected five passes, forced two fumbles and blocked a punt.

LB – Jace Krick, Oakdale: The all-VOL first-team pick turned in one of the greatest plays in school history, returning an interception 78 yards for a TD in the NorCal bowl.

LB – Aaric Holt, Downey: MMC Defensive Player of the Year had 149 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks and three interceptions.

LB – Montell Bland, Central Catholic: A two-way player and four-year starter, Bland closed his career with 68 tackles and three sacks. Offensively, he had 774 rushing yards and 14 TDs.

LB – Ferrin Manuleleua, Manteca: First-team all-VOL inside linebacker, this junior led the Buffaloes with 104 tackles. Also had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

DB – Ulonzo Gilliam, Merced: A premier two-way player, Gilliam went off in his senior season, producing 103 tackles, 1,597 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.

DB – Braxton Howze, Downey: A true shutdown corner, Howze took away the opponent’s best receiver, and though he was rarely tested, senior still had two picks.

DB – DaRon Bland, Central Catholic: VOL Defensive Player of the Year had two interceptions, including a 106-yard pick six in a victory over Manteca.

DB – Bronson Harmon, Oakdale: Hard-hitting junior safety had a district-best six interceptions and anchored the back end of the Mustangs’ defense.

Small Schools

QB – Josh Harris, Sonora: Flourished on the field and off in his only season under center for the Wildcats; rushed for team-high 1,242 yards and 18 TDs.

RB – Cody Rentfro, Hilmar: Named the Trans-Valley League’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,602 yards and 13 touchdowns.

RB – Griffin Genzoli, Hughson: A workhorse for first-year coach Vince Brown, Genzoli carried 246 times for 1,541 yards and 21 touchdowns.

WR – Aaron Paschini, Ripon: With some of the surest hands in the Stanislaus District, Paschini had 773 yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 catches.

WR – Klay Ferris, Hilmar: Average 21 yards per catch and finished with 781 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 37 receptions.

TE – Ty Beidleman, Ripon Christian: The 6-6, 215-pound target led the Knights with 30 catches for 305 yards.

OL – Logan Hawkins, Amador: The all-Mother Lode League first-team selection was a key cog in Amador’s run to Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF Northern California titles.

OL – Blue Capps, Escalon: A first-team all-TVL selection, Capps shared Outstanding Offensive Lineman honors with Hilmar’s Ethan Jones.

OL – Joseph Yanez, Modesto Christian: The Crusader center was an all-TVL first-team pick and helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard running backs.

OL – Ethan Jones, Hilmar: With Jones bulldozing a path, the Yellow Jackets racked up more than 4,500 total yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

OL – Joe Brasil, Denair: The Coyotes’ strongest lineman, the 230-pound Brasil often paved the way for running backs Justin Steeley and Brendan Curnow.

UTILITY – Chris Brown, Modesto Christian: Rotating between quarterback and running back, Brown still managed his third straight 1,000-yard season.

UTILITY – Daylan Thetford, Amador: The heart and soul of the Buffaloes’ run to a State Bowl, Thetford closed his career with 1,735 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns.

K – Juan Herrera, Amador: Converted 56 of 64 point-after kicks and was 7 of 8 on field goals, including a season long from 42 yards.

DL – Toby Silva, Orestimba: Silva led the Stanislaus District with 17.5 sacks, second in the section. His 10 TD catches also earned him Southern League co-MVP honors.

DL – Drew Martin, Orestimba: The Southern League Defensive Lineman of the Year recorded 101 tackles as a nose guard.

DL – Jesse Flores, Delhi: Though he battled injury late in the season, Flores still set the physical tone for the Hawks, recording 123 tackles, including 13 for a loss.

LB – Killian Rosko, Sonora: The 6-5, 240-pound senior was named the MLL’s Defensive Player of the Year after recording 101 tackles and five sacks.

LB – Bradley Canepa, Sonora: Coming back from injury (lacerated kidney), Canepa recorded 140 tackles and shared MLL MVP honors with teammates Harris and Kane Rodgers.

LB – Bryce Kinsey, Ripon: The TVL’s Defensive Player of the Year broke his school record with 152 tackles.

LB – Justin Steeley, Denair: The catalyst in Denair’s playoff run, Steeley, also the team’s top running back and SL co-MVP, punished the opposition on both sides of the football.

DB – Kane Rodgers, Sonora: After leading the state with 12 interceptions as a sophomore, Rodgers picked off five passes, returning one for a touchdown.

DB – Andrew Keeter, Amador: Great at stopping the ball. Even better at taking it away. Keeter had 107 tackles, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

DB – C.J. Gumbs, Escalon: One of four defensive backs named to the all-TVL first team, Gumbs (two interceptions) was Escalon’s best athlete.

DB – Luis Candido, Ripon: The TVL’s Outstanding Defensive Back had three interceptions; against Escalon, he had 12 tackles and created three turnovers, all of which led to points.

High School Football

