Cat Kingdom: Sonora takes home all-MLL MVP and Defensive POY awards

Sonora’s Bradley Canepa, Kane Rodgers and Josh Harris each had something to prove this fall.
The trio was looked at as the leaders of the top small-school in the Stanislaus District, but there was more to the pressure that swirled through the Mother Lode.
Canepa was returning from a lacerated kidney that cost him the final five games of his junior season. As the Wildcats rolled to a 2015 Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title and Northern California bowl appearance, Canepa watched from the sideline in street clothes. Would he be the same player?
Rodgers burst onto the scene in 2015, launching his star with a state-best and program-record 12 interceptions and nine total touchdowns. Would he be the same player?
Harris had never started a varsity game, but had shown flashes of his ability while backing up two-year starter Sammy Page. Over the summer, his physical tools and leadership skills earned the trust of the coaching staff, but could he marry the two and become that type of player?
The answer: Yes, emphatically.
Canepa, Rodgers and Harris shared the Mother Lode League’s MVP award after guiding Sonora to a second consecutive title and a No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs.
Canepa returned to the field slimmer and faster thanks to a nutritional plan crafted by his older brother and defensive coordinator John Canepa. The senior retained his nastiness, though, and registered 140 tackles.
Rodgers intercepted five passes and rushed for 859 yards and 17 touchdowns, reprising his role as the Wildcats’ most versatile and explosive weapon.
Harris, like Sammy Page before him, kept the Wildcats in sync. He organized functions away from the field and made all the right decisions on it. He finished with 2,263 total yards, and rushed for a team-high 1,242 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Bret Harte’s Colin Preston was named Lineman of the Year.
Sonora defensive end and offensive lineman Killian Rosko is the Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound bull had 101 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. Rosko also was selected as an offensive lineman, while Rodgers doubles as a running back and defensive back.
In all, the Wildcats had a league-high 10 first-team selections, including major award winners. The other honorees included: offensive line Otutoa Afu, wide receiver Gino Bergamaschi, defensive lineman Nate Gookin and defensive end/outside linebacker Jack Camara.
The Wildcats (11-1) finished 6-0, one game ahead of Amador (14-2, 5-1) and two clear of Calaveras (8-3, 4-2), the team many thought would unseat the champion.
The Mother Lode sent five of its seven teams to the postseason, including Argonaut (8-4, 3-3) and Bret Harte (6-5, 2-4).
In the end, the Buffaloes had the most staying power. Amador thumped Bradshaw Christian in the Division VI section final to hoist its first blue banner. The Buffaloes would go hern onto win a Northern California regional bowl and play in a small-school State Bowl in Southern California. Amador was defeated by Rancho Christian in the Division VI-AA bowl, 38-13.
Running back Daylan Thetford was named Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for a league-high 1,731 yards and 35 touchdowns. In six league games, he totaled 539 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Thetford was joined on the all-MLL first team by teammates Tyler McCoey (wide receiver), Logan Hawkins (offensive line), Reese Gilmore (defensive line), Eric Moreno (defensive back) and Andrew Keeter (defensive back).
Calaveras had six players land on the first team: tight end Nathan Threet, running back Noah Pruess, defensive lineman John Kelley, linebacker Nick Quinday, and defensive back Tristan Madsen and Anthony Giangregorio.
Preston was joined by Bret Harte teammates Nicolas Osborn (defensive line), Anthony Howard (linebacker) and Hunter Van Vliet (defensive end/outside linebacker).
Argonaut quarterback Ryan Albiani and defensive lineman David Crowhurst were named to the first team, while defensive back Alex Provost was Summerville’s lone selection.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
All-Mother Lode League Football
MVPs: Bradley Canepa, Kane Rodgers, Josh Harris, Sonora.
Lineman of the Year: Colin Preston, Bret Harte
Offensive Player of the Year: Daylan Thetford, Amador
Defensive Player of the Year: Killian Rosko, Sonora.
First Team
OL: Colin Preston, Bret Harte; Otutoa Afu, Sonora; Killian Rosko, Sonora; Logan Hawkins, Amador. TE: Nathan Threet, Calaveras. RB: Kane Rodgers, Sonora; Noah Pruess, Calaveras; Daylan Thetford, Bret Harte. WR: Tyler McCoey, Amador; Gino Bergamaschi, Sonora. QB: Josh Harris, Sonora; Ryan Albiani, Argonaut. K: Maximo Rodriguez, Linde.
DL: Nicolas Osborn, Bret Harte; Reese Gilmore, Amador; John Kelley, Calaveras; Nate Gookin, Sonora; David Crowhurst, Argonaut. LB: Bradley Canepa, Sonora; Nick Quinday, Calaveras; Anthony Howard, Bret Harte. DE/OLB: Hunter Van Vliet, Bret Harte; Jack Camara, Sonora; Killian Rosko, Sonora. DB: Kane Rodgers, Sonora; Tristan Madsen, Calaveras; Eric Moreno, Amador; Andrew Keeter, Amador; Anthony Giangregorio, Calaveras; Alex Provost, Summerville.
Second Team
AMADOR: Dustin Martin, Travis Griffin, Brandon Cook, Anthony Burns, Brandon Wright. ARGONAUT: Mason Flores, Sime Kursar, Andrew Hernandez, Johnny White, Derrick Fleming, Phillip Martini, Billy Hpoo. BRET HARTE: Brennan Debrishop, Bucky Sewell, Ryan Kraft, Joseph Kraft. CALAVERAS: Cyp Puisis, Kyle Byrd, Chance Norton. LINDEN: Brandon Carvalho, Scott Hushaw, Hunter White. SONORA: Max Walker. SUMMERVILLE: Trace Machado, Carson Caya, Luke Fulkerson, Jeremy Ortman, Cole Bic, Rhett Oellirich.
