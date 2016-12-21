Central Catholic’s Rice named VOL MVP; Oakdale dominates first team

The chase for the Valley Oak League football title needed all seven weeks to produce a champion, and in the end, there were three. The Big Three.
With stunning authority, Oakdale forced a three-way title share with Manteca and Oakdale on the regular season’s final night. The Mustangs ran wild on Central Catholic, splitting the crown with a 35-21 victory.
It proved to be a fitting conclusion to the VOL season, yet another that showcased the dominance of its upper echelon.
Oakdale has now won 11 titles in the last 15 seasons and used the win over Central Catholic as a springboard to a historic postseason.
The Mustangs (14-2) won their final seven games, including Sac-Joaquin Section (Division III), Northern California and CIF State Bowl championships (Division III-A).
Manteca (12-2) was the last team to beat Oakdale, holding off a fourth-quarter charge to win 30-22 on Oct. 28. The Buffaloes captured their fifth section banner, annihilating Placer of Auburn 50-28 in the Division IV final. The NorCal berth was Manteca’s second in four seasons.
Central Catholic (8-4) saw its section and state title streaks come to a halt, but no team in the VOL played a tougher schedule. The Raiders’ four losses were to Division I-AA state champion Cathedral Catholic of San Diego; St. Mary’s, which lost to Cathedral Catholic in the Division I-AA State Bowl; Oakdale; and Jesuit of Carmichael in the D-II playoffs.
The Big Three’s dominance wasn’t confined to the football field. Oakdale, Manteca and Central Catholic shared the spotlight at the year-end coaches’ meeting, too.
Central Catholic took home the Most Valuable Player and Outstanding Defensive Player awards for the second straight year. Versatile running back Jared Rice was named the MVP, and cornerback DaRon Bland received the top defensive honor.
Rice rushed for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven league games. He also returned kickoffs against Weston Ranch and Kimball and tallied a pick-six against Lathrop.
Bland’s signature moment came late in the first half against Manteca. With the Buffaloes driving for the potential go-ahead score, Bland jumped a pass from Gino Campiotti in the end zone and returned it 104 yards for the touchdown.
That was all the momentum the Raiders needed in a 32-14 win Oct. 14.
That was one of Campiotti’s few mistakes in his first season as the Buffaloes’ full-time quarterback. The 6-foot-3 junior was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. With his athleticism, the Buffaloes became more than just a ground-and-pound team.
Campiotti was 59 of 83 passing for 809 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also a threat on the fly, rushing for 85 yards and two TDs in a 48-13 win over rival Sierra.
Oakdale didn’t earn a major individual award. Instead, the Mustangs placed the most players on the first team, a testament to their depth and all-hands approach to the season.
Oakdale had 10 first-team selections. Three were on the offensive line: seniors Jacob Tietjen and Brandon Vierra and junior Nico Sarale.
Running backs Will Semone and Cameron Cherry were joined on the first team by Manteca’s Kameron Beamon.
All three enjoyed breakout seasons, none more so than Semone, who set the Stanislaus District’s season rushing record with 2,851 yards.
Rounding out the Mustangs’ first-team selections were outside linebacker Jace Krick, middle linebacker Zac Campbell, defensive linemen Michael Everette and Levi Ichord, and safety Bronson Harmon.
Central Catholic had nine first-team selections, and Manteca received eight.
Joining Beamon from the Buffaloes were center Tyler Welch, wide receiver Jose Garcia, offensive lineman Kyle Reis, middle linebacker Ferrin Manuleleua, outside linebacker Devyn Gonzales, defensive lineman Justin Kakala and safety Kyle Rachels.
Central Catholic’s first-team selections were safety Cole Petlansky, tight end Luke Navarro, middle linebacker Montell Bland, defensive lineman Austin Cook, kicker Bryce Wade, punter Alex Padilla, wide receiver DaRon Bland and lineman Brandon Williamson, honored on both sides of the ball.
Rounding out the all-VOL first team were quarterback Mark Vicente and defensive back Jacob Peterson, both of whom led Sierra back to the postseason.
Kimball running back/tight end Ryan Rivera was named the Outstanding Utility Player, and Oakdale’s Trent Merzon and Manteca’s Eric Reis shared Coach of the Year honors.
Five VOL teams qualified for the postseason, including East Union. The Lancers ended a five-year playoff drought under coach Willie Herrera but weren’t awarded a first-team selection.
All-Valley Oak League football teams
MVP: Running back Jared Rice, senior, Central Catholic
Outstanding Offensive Player: Quarterback Gino Campiotti, junior, Manteca
Outstanding Defensive Player: Cornerback DaRon Bland, senior, Central Catholic
Outstanding Utility Player: Running back/tight end Ryan Rivera, senior, Kimball
Coaches of the Year: Trent Merzon, Oakdale; Eric Reis, Manteca
First team
QB: Mark Vincente, senior, Sierra. RB: Will Semone, senior, Oakdale; Cameron Cherry, junior, Oakdale; Kameron Beamon, senior, Manteca. TE: Luke Navarro, senior, Central Catholic. OL: Tyler Welch, senior, Manteca; Nico Sarale, junior, Oakdale; Jacob Tietjen, senior, Oakdale; Brandon Vierra, senior, Oakdale; Kyle Reis, junior, Manteca; Brandon Williamson, junior, Central Catholic. WR: DaRon Bland, senior, Central Catholic; Jose Garcia, senior, Manteca. K: Bryce Wade, senior, Central Catholic. P: Alex Padilla, senior, Central Catholic.
DL: Justin Kakala, junior, Manteca; Brandon Williamson, junior, Central Catholic; Michael Everette, senior, Oakdale; Austin Cook, senior, Central Catholic. ILB: Zach Campbell, junior, Oakdale; Ferrin Manuleleua, junior, Manteca; Montell Bland, senior, Central Catholic. OLB: Jace Krick, junior, Oakdale; Devyn Gonzales, senior, Manteca. DB: Cole Petlansky, senior, Central Catholic; Bronson Harmon, junior, Oakdale; Kyle Rachels, junior, Manteca; Jacob Peterson, junior, Sierra.
Second team
QB: Jack Weaver, senior, East Union. RB: Michael Ramos, junior, Lathrop; Ryan Rivera, senior, Kimball. TE: Ryan Rivera, senior, Kimball. OL: Nick Licea, senior, Lathrop; Will Maddox, senior, Oakdale; Nick Sims, junior, East Union; Jaysen Reindel, junior, East Union; Benjamin Lindsey, junior, Lathrop; Chris Mendoza, sophomore, Central Catholic. WR: Joel Olmos, senior, Manteca; Jacob Peterson, junior, Sierra.
DL: Matt Kjeldgaard, junior, Oakdale; Christian Basulto, senior, Lathrop; Andy Parcells, senior, East Union; Eli Andrews, junior, East Union. ILB: Bryant Bowen, senior, Weston Ranch; Idowu Olaleye, senior, Lathrop; James Thomas, senior, Manteca. OLB: Tremayne Willis Jr., senior, Lathrop; Nico Loya, senior, Central Catholic. DB: Jake Harries, senior, East Union; Vincent Ferro, junior, Manteca; R.J. Tisdell, senior, Lathrop; Ruben Gallegos, senior, East Union.
Honorable mention
Central Catholic: Coleby Garrett, Mark Henriques, Josh Bodenschatz. Lathrop: Galven Munoz, Aylende Dukes, Donald Garland. Kimball: Chinedu Nwadike, Niko Bidanian, Garren Harris II, Brandon Baty, Jessua Bogart, Joseph Parungao, Tyler Doan. Sierra: Jesse Babauta, Jojo Dunham, Vernando Vega, Dilpreet Singh. Manteca: Matthew Ender, Noe Saldivar, Mateo Fernandez, Jacob Tolbert. East Union: Angel Sena, Joseph Reynaga, Isaiah Sholund, Isaiah Cormier, Mason James, Jesse Anzar, Martin Garcia, Patrick Sholund, Matthew Pilkay. Weston Ranch: James Walker, Elijah Harper, Andy Parcels, Joseph Reynaga, Jerimiah Holman, Andre Farley, Malik Vega Tatum, Manuel Torres. Oakdale: Jacob Peterson, Zac Thomas, Ty Fuentes, Cullen Bearden, Josh Jacobson.
