Athlete of the Week: Tyler Meyer, Big Valley Christian baseball

Big Valley Christian High’s Tyler Meyer notched his first no-hitter, shutting down Stone Ridge Christian in a five-inning masterpiece.
Meyer struck out 12, walked one and faced just one batter over the minimum as the Lions began their sweep of the Knights with 19-0 victory on Friday, May 5.
“It was a lot of fun. It was something I’ve never experienced before,” Meyer said. “It’s weird to be rolling like that and have hardly any baserunners.”
The 6-foot-3 sophomore has tossed back-to-back shutouts, a span of 10 consecutive innings, and is 3-3 with a 1.87 ERA.
“I’ve gotten a better feel for all of my pitches,” Meyer said. “My changeup has been working; so has my curveball. I’ve been able to locate those well to get runners out.”
Meyer helped his own cause against Stone Ridge Christian with two doubles and four RBI. He was 3 for 4 in the game and 4 for 6 for the series.
Age: 16
Class: Sophomore
Parents: Dave and Jennifer Meyer
Place of birth: Modesto
Hobby: Golf
Favorite class: History
Favorite meal: Margherita pizza from Chefs New York
Favorite athlete: Alex Rodriguez
Favorite app: Yahoo! Sports
Can’t stop listening to: Tenth Avenue North
3 things you’d want on a desert island: TV (to watch “Psych”), bible and golf clubs
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a major league baseball player.”
