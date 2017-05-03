Athlete of the Week: Brett Dixon, Downey High swimming & tennis

It was a busy week for Downey High’s Brett Dixon, who pulled off a rare feat.
On Thursday, the senior teamed with Nick Mendez to win the Modesto Metro Conference Doubles Tournament at Modesto Junior College, earning a berth at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament in Roseville on May 15.
Two days later, Dixon traded in his racquet for a swimsuit and goggles, and once again, he found himself in the winner’s circle. Dixon won the 50-yard freestyle, clocking 22.72.
The time qualified him for the section meet, slated for May 12 at Tokay High.
“I haven’t been to too many swim practices this year,” said Dixon, who also plays water polo year round. “I think I’ve been to two or three, but I stay decently quick from swimming year round for water polo.”
Dixon credited his coaches and teammates for making it possible for him to compete in two sports simultaneously.
“It’s always the goal to win,” Dixon said, “but I had so much help.”
Age: 17
Class: Senior
Parents: Eric & Tami Dixon
Place of birth: Seattle, Wash.
Hobby: Surfing, skiing, snowboarding & wakeboarding
Favorite class: Math and science
Favorite meal: Burgers, pizza, tacos & burritos
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite app: Clash Royale
Favorite emoji: Laughing face
Can’t stop listening to: Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak
3 things you’d want on a desert island: Family, friends and surf board
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “successful.”
