Athlete of the Week

April 25, 2017 9:15 AM

Athlete of the Week: Ken Whang, Gregori High tennis

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

The high school tennis season took an unexpected turn at the start for Gregori High senior Ken Whang.

Zah Hijaouy’s decision to run track and field thrust Whang into the No. 1 spot on the singles ladder, pitting him against the very best in the Stanislaus District, including reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion Coby McCaig of Modesto High.

“I had to adjust,” Whang said. “It was more of a mental thing. Now I'm playing these people who are ranked highly in the district and some of the best players on their teams. I had to be more consistent and strategic to pull some victories.”

Whang’s ability to earn points proved crucial. With a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Enochs’ Sohun Panchal last week, Whang helped the Jaguars clinch their third consecutive undefeated Modesto Metro Conference campaign.

“It shows how our strength as a team, and our depth has given us a good chance of remaining undefeated for three seasons,” Whang said. “It compliments the team as a whole.”

Age: 17

Class: Senior

Parents: Chris Whang and Meg Tomita

Place of birth: Manhattan

Hobby: Play the violin, snow ski

Favorite class: Orchestra

Favorite teacher: Mr. Herrera

Favorite meal: Sushi (tuna roll)

Favorite athlete: Roger Federer

Favorite app: Instagram

Favorite emoji: Stressed-out face

Can’t stop listening to: Imagine Dragons

3 things you’d want on a desert island: My dog, barrel of M&Ms, and phone

Finish this sentence: I want to be ... “a doctor.”

    

