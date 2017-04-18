Athlete of the Week

April 18, 2017 10:38 AM

Brett Neves, Downey High baseball

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

Brett Neves hasn’t been on the dark side of the Modesto Metro Conference standings often during his decorated athletic career at Downey High School.

As the quarterback of the football team, Neves kept the Knights atop the league throne, guiding them to at least a share of the last two championships. Overall, Downey has won five straight.

Baseball hasn’t gone to script, but despite its 1-10 start, Downey may shape the final postseason picture. The Knights took two of three games from Enochs last week to keep the Eagles in a tailspin.

Neves made sure Downey got off to a hot start, going the distance in the opener. He also smacked a solo home run as the Knights won 3-0. Neves struck out six over seven innings, yielding just five hits and one walk.

“It’s important to win Game One to get your team’s confidence up,” Neves said, “and to start off ahead and make them chase you.”

Downey clinched the series with a 12-2 victory on Wednesday and has won four of its last five games.

For the series, Neves was 3 for 7 with five RBIs.

For the series, Neves was 3 for 7 with five RBIs. Entering the week, the senior was hitting .333 and ranked among the league leaders in home runs (two) and RBIs (18).

“I just went out there and played to best of my ability and controlled the things that I could,” Neves said, “and the rest fell into place.”

Age: 18

Class: Senior

Parents: Tom and Carrie Neves

Place of birth: Modesto

Hobby: Cleaning my truck

Favorite class: Drama

Favorite teacher: Mr. Gerbo

Favorite meal: Hot wings

Favorite athlete: Isaiah Thomas

Favorite app: Spotify

Favorite emoji: The eyes

Can’t stop listening to: J. Cole

3 things you’d want on a desert island: Knife, ketchup, fishing pole

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a great father someday.”

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What do to if you meet a mountain lion

What do to if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What do to if you meet a mountain lion
Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville 3:00

Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville
Denham town hall draws big crowd 1:02

Denham town hall draws big crowd

View More Video

Sports Videos