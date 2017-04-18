Brett Neves, Downey High baseball

Brett Neves hasn’t been on the dark side of the Modesto Metro Conference standings often during his decorated athletic career at Downey High School.
As the quarterback of the football team, Neves kept the Knights atop the league throne, guiding them to at least a share of the last two championships. Overall, Downey has won five straight.
Baseball hasn’t gone to script, but despite its 1-10 start, Downey may shape the final postseason picture. The Knights took two of three games from Enochs last week to keep the Eagles in a tailspin.
Neves made sure Downey got off to a hot start, going the distance in the opener. He also smacked a solo home run as the Knights won 3-0. Neves struck out six over seven innings, yielding just five hits and one walk.
“It’s important to win Game One to get your team’s confidence up,” Neves said, “and to start off ahead and make them chase you.”
Downey clinched the series with a 12-2 victory on Wednesday and has won four of its last five games.
For the series, Neves was 3 for 7 with five RBIs.
For the series, Neves was 3 for 7 with five RBIs. Entering the week, the senior was hitting .333 and ranked among the league leaders in home runs (two) and RBIs (18).
“I just went out there and played to best of my ability and controlled the things that I could,” Neves said, “and the rest fell into place.”
Age: 18
Class: Senior
Parents: Tom and Carrie Neves
Place of birth: Modesto
Hobby: Cleaning my truck
Favorite class: Drama
Favorite teacher: Mr. Gerbo
Favorite meal: Hot wings
Favorite athlete: Isaiah Thomas
Favorite app: Spotify
Favorite emoji: The eyes
Can’t stop listening to: J. Cole
3 things you’d want on a desert island: Knife, ketchup, fishing pole
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a great father someday.”
Comments