Athlete of the Week: Trevor Ravelli, Beyer High baseball

Beyer High senior Trevor Ravelli can’t recall the last time a baseball team he played for lost three games in a row.
And then it happened.
The Patriots were swept by Gregori, turning the two-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champions into chasers.
Beyer needed a stopper against Sylvan Avenue rival Enochs and Ravelli was happy to oblige. He was 4 for 10 in a series sweep with four runs and two RBI, but it was his start Wednesday that turned heads.
Ravelli struck out 12 in an eight-inning complete game, mixing a fastball and slider to near perfection in a 5-3 win.
“I’m glad the team rose to the occasion,” said Ravelli, who impressed coach Dom Duran with his perseverance.
After giving up a tying two-run home run in the seventh, Ravelli sparked a rally in the eighth with a leadoff single. He also retired the final four batters, including the last on strikes.
“I was determined to get that win and prove to coach that I need to be in the starting rotation,” Ravelli said.
Age: 17
Class: Senior
Parents: Jason and Tracy Ravelli
Place of birth: Doctors Medical Center
Hobby: Hanging out with friends
Favorite class: Economics
Favorite teacher: Mr. Clark
Favorite meal: Pepperoni pizza
Favorite athlete: Derek Jeter
Favorite app: Twitter
Favorite emoji: Winking face
Can’t stop listening to: Post Malone
3 things you’d want on a desert island: Friends, ball and a glove
Finish this sentence: I want to be ... “child psychiatrist.”
