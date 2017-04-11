Athlete of the Week

April 11, 2017 11:58 AM

Athlete of the Week: Trevor Ravelli, Beyer High baseball

By James Burns

Beyer High senior Trevor Ravelli can’t recall the last time a baseball team he played for lost three games in a row.

And then it happened.

The Patriots were swept by Gregori, turning the two-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champions into chasers.

Beyer needed a stopper against Sylvan Avenue rival Enochs and Ravelli was happy to oblige. He was 4 for 10 in a series sweep with four runs and two RBI, but it was his start Wednesday that turned heads.

Ravelli struck out 12 in an eight-inning complete game, mixing a fastball and slider to near perfection in a 5-3 win.

“I’m glad the team rose to the occasion,” said Ravelli, who impressed coach Dom Duran with his perseverance.

After giving up a tying two-run home run in the seventh, Ravelli sparked a rally in the eighth with a leadoff single. He also retired the final four batters, including the last on strikes.

“I was determined to get that win and prove to coach that I need to be in the starting rotation,” Ravelli said.

Age: 17

Class: Senior

Parents: Jason and Tracy Ravelli

Place of birth: Doctors Medical Center

Hobby: Hanging out with friends

Favorite class: Economics

Favorite teacher: Mr. Clark

Favorite meal: Pepperoni pizza

Favorite athlete: Derek Jeter

Favorite app: Twitter

Favorite emoji: Winking face

Can’t stop listening to: Post Malone

3 things you’d want on a desert island: Friends, ball and a glove

Finish this sentence: I want to be ... “child psychiatrist.”

