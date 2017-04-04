Athlete of the Week: Matt Dallas, Gregori High baseball

Matt Dallas is putting together another MVP campaign.
The Gregori High senior highlighted last week’s sweep of Beyer High, the two-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champions, from the mound and the batter’s box.
Dallas was 6 of 9 with six RBIs, five runs and a triple in three games against the Patriots. He also pitched in two games, earning the save in the opener and the victory to complete a rare sweep of Beyer.
“All I can really do is focus on helping my team get the ‘W,’ because at the end of the day that is all that matters,” Dallas said. “This is a new year and I’m excited to see where we can go together.”
In the finale, Dallas carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning despite some control issues. He pitched into the sixth, allowing just one hit.
The reigning MMC MVP is hitting .585 for the season and is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 18-plus innings. The Jaguars were 12-0 and alone atop the MMC standings entering Wednesday’s round of games.
Age: 17
Class: Senior
Parents: Mike and Wendi Dallas
Place of birth: Memorial Hospital in Modesto
Hobby: Baseball
Favorite class: English
Favorite teacher: Mr. Green
Favorite meal: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite athlete: Brandon Crawford
Favorite app: Twitter
Favorite emoji: Sign of the horns
3 things you’d want on a desert island: “Good friends, music and Spikeball.”
Finish this sentence: I want to be ... “an adaptive PE teacher.”
