Dalton Durossette, Ceres H.S. baseball

Dalton Durossette’s plan was always to play on Ceres High’s varsity baseball team as a freshman.
“That was kind of what I planned to do,” said Durossette. “Right after football season, I started to go to my travel ball facility because I wanted to prove to Coach (Clinton) Goblirsch that I couple play varsity.”
If Goblirsch was looking for any more proof, he got it last week when Durossette tossed a no-hitter against Livingston, and went 3 for 12 at the plate with a double and two RBIs as the Bulldogs won three times and improved to 10-2.
In a 7-0, Western Athletic Conference victory over Livingston, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Durossette threw 94 pitches and faced just one over the minimum. He threw strike-one to 15 of the 22 hitters he faced.
“Before the start of the seventh inning, my third baseman came up to me and told me I had a no-hitter going,” said Durossette, who fanned eight that day. “It made me a little nervous, but it kind of fired me up to get the next three batters out.”
Age: 15
Class: Freshman
Parents: Bret and Angela Durossette
Place of birth: Modesto
Hobby: Playing sports
Favorite class: Accelerated Math 1
Favorite teacher: Mr. (Anthony) Gerads
Favorite food: Italian
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite superhero: Superman
Favorite app: Snapchat
Favorite emoji: The smiley face
Can’t stop listening to: Country music
3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “My family, food and shelter.”
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “an attorney.”
Comments