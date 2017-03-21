Bikram Thiara, Sierra H.S. track and field

Bikram Thiara finished sixth in the boys 300 hurdles at last year’s CIF state track and field meet. This year, he wants to get back to the medal stand … in two events.
“There’s definitely a chip on my shoulder,” said Thiara, who hopes to add a state medal in the 110 high hurdles this year. “There’s a standard that I have to carry, not just for the team but for myself, as well.”
At last weekend’s Lancer Invitational at Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova, Thiara took first in the 110 high hurdles (15.15 seconds) – the next closest competitor was a whopping seven-tenths of a second behind – and first in the 300 hurdles (39.41), nearly two full seconds ahead of the runner-up. He also took second in the long jump with a bound of 22-0¼.
Thiara’s efforts helped the Timberwolves to the overall team title at a meet that featured 19 schools from across the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“The 15.15 and 39.4 are well off my personal best,” said Thiara. “But I know what I need to work on.”
Age: 18
Class: Senior
Parents: Harjinder Singh and Harpinder Kaur
Place of birth: Berkeley
Hobby: Physical activity, movies
Favorite class: Computer science
Favorite teacher: Mr. (Jeff) Williams
Favorite food: Indian … tandoori chicken
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite superhero: The Flash
Favorite app: Photos
Favorite emoji: The one with the pinky and index fingers up
Can’t stop listening to: Hip Hop … Iamsu
3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “An ATV, my best friend and a yacht.”
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “happy.”
