March 21, 2017 12:43 PM

Bikram Thiara, Sierra H.S. track and field

Bikram Thiara finished sixth in the boys 300 hurdles at last year’s CIF state track and field meet. This year, he wants to get back to the medal stand … in two events.

“There’s definitely a chip on my shoulder,” said Thiara, who hopes to add a state medal in the 110 high hurdles this year. “There’s a standard that I have to carry, not just for the team but for myself, as well.”

At last weekend’s Lancer Invitational at Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova, Thiara took first in the 110 high hurdles (15.15 seconds) – the next closest competitor was a whopping seven-tenths of a second behind – and first in the 300 hurdles (39.41), nearly two full seconds ahead of the runner-up. He also took second in the long jump with a bound of 22-0¼.

Thiara’s efforts helped the Timberwolves to the overall team title at a meet that featured 19 schools from across the Sac-Joaquin Section.

“The 15.15 and 39.4 are well off my personal best,” said Thiara. “But I know what I need to work on.”

Age: 18

Class: Senior

Parents: Harjinder Singh and Harpinder Kaur

Place of birth: Berkeley

Hobby: Physical activity, movies

Favorite class: Computer science

Favorite teacher: Mr. (Jeff) Williams

Favorite food: Indian … tandoori chicken

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite superhero: The Flash

Favorite app: Photos

Favorite emoji: The one with the pinky and index fingers up

Can’t stop listening to: Hip Hop … Iamsu

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “An ATV, my best friend and a yacht.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “happy.”

