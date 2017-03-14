Athlete of the Week

Nicole Warwick: Modesto Christian track and field, basketball

Nicole Warwick set a Friday’s Stanislaus Country Track Meet record in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches, obliterating Shea Taylor’s five-year old record by nine inches.

It’s all the more remarkable considering Warwick has been busy with basketball and working on her jumps on a part-time basis.

Warwick scored eight points in a 70-41 victory over Acalanes (Lafayette) on Wednesday in the CIF Division II Northern California regional playoffs, then came back three days later with seven points in a 45-39 season-ending loss to Valley Christian (San Jose) in the tournament quarterfinals.

Now she can devote all her attention to jumping.

“Obviously, every meet I go to I want to PR,” said Nicole, a two-time state qualifier. “But to be honest, I wasn’t even thinking about it. I wanted to go out there and see how it went and just try to get a couple of good jumps in and save my legs for afterward. That’s probably why I jumped so well, because I wasn’t thinking about it.”

Age: 18

Class: Senior

Parents: John and Wendy

Place of birth: Modesto

Hobby: Reading

Favorite class: English

Favorite teacher: My mom. She homeschooled me from K-8.

Favorite food: Mexican

Favorite athlete: Allyson Felix

Favorite superhero: Thor

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The rolling eyes emoji

Can’t stop listening to: Country

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “An endless supply of food, my dog and my Bible.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a doctor.”

