Nicole Warwick: Modesto Christian track and field, basketball

Nicole Warwick set a Friday’s Stanislaus Country Track Meet record in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches, obliterating Shea Taylor’s five-year old record by nine inches.
It’s all the more remarkable considering Warwick has been busy with basketball and working on her jumps on a part-time basis.
Warwick scored eight points in a 70-41 victory over Acalanes (Lafayette) on Wednesday in the CIF Division II Northern California regional playoffs, then came back three days later with seven points in a 45-39 season-ending loss to Valley Christian (San Jose) in the tournament quarterfinals.
Now she can devote all her attention to jumping.
“Obviously, every meet I go to I want to PR,” said Nicole, a two-time state qualifier. “But to be honest, I wasn’t even thinking about it. I wanted to go out there and see how it went and just try to get a couple of good jumps in and save my legs for afterward. That’s probably why I jumped so well, because I wasn’t thinking about it.”
Age: 18
Class: Senior
Parents: John and Wendy
Place of birth: Modesto
Hobby: Reading
Favorite class: English
Favorite teacher: My mom. She homeschooled me from K-8.
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite athlete: Allyson Felix
Favorite superhero: Thor
Favorite app: Snapchat
Favorite emoji: The rolling eyes emoji
Can’t stop listening to: Country
3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “An endless supply of food, my dog and my Bible.”
Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a doctor.”
