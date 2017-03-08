Athlete of the Week

March 8, 2017 10:16 AM

Amrit Dhaliwal, Central Catholic boys basketball

Amrit Dhaliwal looked over at the Central Catholic bench and knew what he had to do.

With one-tenth of a second to play and his team trailing by three points, Dhaliwal was fouled attempting a 3-point field goal.

His mission: Make all three free throws or the Raiders’ season, and their quest for a second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV boys basketball championship, was over.

“I didn’t want to let people down,” said Dhaliwal, who sank all three to force overtime and propel Central Catholic to an 89-79, title-clinching victory. “I looked at our bench for a second and saw their eyes and how nervous they were for me, but also how much they believed in me. I wanted to knock them down for them more than anything.”

Dhaliwal finished the game with 18 points, just two days after totaling 19 in an 82-61 win over Ripon in the semifinals.

“I definitely knew those free throws were big,” said Dhaliwal. “But as an athlete, you want those kind of moments. I wanted that pressure on me.”

Age: 17

Class: Senior

Parents: Amarjit and Rupee

Place of birth: Modesto

Hobby: Hanging out with friends and just relaxing when I can

Favorite class: Dance class

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Roxana) O’Brien

Favorite food: Mexican

Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose

Favorite superhero: Superman

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The peach

Can’t stop listening to: Hip Hop

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “Girls, a house and a TV.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “inspiring.”

Athlete of the Week

