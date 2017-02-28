Athlete of the Week

February 28, 2017 1:33 PM

Andres Velasquez, Central Valley High School boys soccer

Andres Velasquez says consistency is the key in the Sac-Joaquin Section boys soccer playoffs.

Well, he certainly was consistent in a pair of playoff wins last week, recording two goals and two assists in a 4-1 victory over Golden Valley on Feb. 21, then coming back two days later for two goals and two assists in a 5-0 blasting of Rio Americano.

The Hawks will play top-seeded East Union on Tuesday, attempting to reach their fifth section final in school history.

“The playoffs are a whole different game,” said Velasquez. “It’s about who wants it more. I’m trying to influence the underclassmen, because it’s about consistency. One mistake can cost you the game. You have to stay consistent for the whole game and for the whole playoffs.”

Velasquez says it’s long been his goal to win a section banner.

“It’s something our program hasn’t been able to do,” said Velasquez. “I know a lot of people who were on really good teams that have tried.

Age: 17

Class: Senior

Parents: Manuel and Lorena Velasquez

Place of birth: Stockton

Hobby: Soccer

Favorite class: Geometry

Favorite teacher: Mr. (David) Rodriguez

Favorite food: Italian

Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo

Favorite superhero: Spider-Man

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The soccer ball

Can’t stop listening to: A Boogie wit da Hoodie

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “A girl, a flashlight and food.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a professional soccer player.”

