Athlete of the Week

February 21, 2017 4:59 PM

Qimonni Myers, Modesto High boys basketball

Qimonni Myers totaled 44 points in two games last week, helping Modesto High grab a playoff spot for the first time since 2008 and its first playoff victory since 2005.

On Feb. 14, Myers scored 18 in a 74-57 victory over MMC rival Gregori on Feb. 14 in a game that determined which team got the league’s final playoff berth. Three days later, the 5-foot-10 guard scored 22 first-half points en route to a game-high 26 as the Panthers defeated Edison (Stockton) 77-58 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I outbracket game.

Modesto’s victory over Edison earned it a date against top-seeded Sheldon (25-2) on Feb. 22 in Sacramento. The Huskies are ranked eighth statewide by Cal-Hi Sports and No. 10 by MaxPreps.

“A lot of people around school are saying we’re going to lose, because Sheldon is the No. 1 seed and lost to Chino Hills by only nine points,” said Myers, referring to the Huskies’ 91-82 loss to the defending USA Today national champion. “But in basketball, the worst can beat the best. It’s about who works harder. We’ve got the mentality.”

Age: 17

Class: Junior

Parents: Chennell Williams and Qiant Myers

Place of birth: Tracy

Hobby: Basketball

Favorite class: Spanish

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Jennifer) Avila

Favorite food: Chinese

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite superhero: Spider-Man

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The dinner emoji

Can’t stop listening to: LikyBo

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “My mom, a phone and some food.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “an NBA player when I grow up.”

Related content

Athlete of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fifth-wheel rescued from floodwaters

View more video

Sports Videos