Jaedyn Sanders, Enochs High School girls soccer

0:22 Son's last goodbye shared by Timothy Hall's father Pause

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:03 Catfish Camp Residents Flooded Out

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

0:10 Choppers move in as rock-filled bags await positioning on Oroville Dam spillway

0:45 Dueling Planned Parenthood rallies in Modesto