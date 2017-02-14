Athlete of the Week

February 14, 2017 1:21 PM

Jaedyn Sanders, Enochs High School girls soccer

Jaedyn Sanders scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Modesto, lifting the Eagles to their first Modesto Metro Conference title in three seasons.

It was her third goal in the two-game series against league runner-up Modesto. Sanders scored on a nifty, 19-yard bomb to give Enochs a 1-0 lead on Feb. 3, but that game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Another tie on Feb. 8 would’ve given Enochs the crown, but Sanders made sure the Eagles clinched the title in style.

She ranks third in goals scored (16) in the MMC this season and she’s just a freshman.

“At first, I was kind of iffy on it,” said Sanders, when asked about playing on varsity as a freshman. “But after a few games I knew I was capable of being one of the better players on this team.

“Our focus now is heading into the playoffs and getting good results as we go farther.”

Age: 14

Class: Freshman

Parents: Twyla and Monte Sanders

Place of birth: Modesto

Hobby: Reading

Favorite class: U.S. History

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Nancy) Miguel

Favorite food: Mexican food

Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan

Favorite superhero: Iron Man

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The soccer ball

Can’t stop listening to: Drake

3 things you’d want on a deserted island: “Food, a friend and probably my phone.”

Finish this sentence: I want to be … “a great athlete.”

Related content

Athlete of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blackhawk helicopters aid erosion repair at Oroville Dam emergency spillway

View more video

Sports Videos